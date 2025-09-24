California reverses course on EV tax credit revival, will focus on charging instead

California Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed a pledge to bring back the state’s EV tax credit, a move that could impact thousands of buyers as the federal incentive winds down.

Instead of reviving rebates, Newsom stated that the state would redirect funds toward expanding charging infrastructure.

California’s focus shift

During a San Francisco event on September 19, where he signed six climate-related bills, Newsom outlined the state’s pivot, as noted in an Autoblog report. While reiterating California’s leadership in clean transportation, Newsom emphasized that cap-and-trade revenues would bolster charging investments rather than consumer incentives.

“We can’t make up for federal vandalism of those tax credits. There are billions and billions of dollars through 2045 in the cap-and-trade program that continue to make those infrastructure investments, but not the direct subsidies, that we cannot make up for, that were eliminated under the federal program,” Newsom stated.

California’s EV sector

California accounted for about 27% of all U.S. EV sales in 2024, highlighting the state’s central role in adoption, as per data from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. Industry watchers have warned that without incentives, momentum could slow, though the success of Tesla’s vehicles like the Model Y suggests that good EVs could see success even without the federal tax credit.

Advertisement

Newsom also criticized Detroit automakers, singling out General Motors and CEO Mary Barra for what he described as “selling out” the state by opposing its 2035 ban on new gasoline vehicle sales. That regulation, known as Advanced Clean Cars II, is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 35%, according to the California Air Resources Board.