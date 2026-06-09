Tesla revises FSD transfer policy on new Cybertruck trim, causing cancellations

Tesla has apparently revised the policy it previously had listed for Full Self-Driving transfers on the newest All-Wheel-Drive Cybertruck that the company had sold for a steal price of just $59,000 earlier this year.

After initially stating that customers who bought the pickup would be able to transfer FSD purchases, Tesla recently changed the language in those terms and conditions to reflect that this would no longer be the case.

The adjustment in terminology has caused a handful of orderers to cancel their reservations due to the loss of FSD transfer:

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Just cancelled my 59k CT order today. My screenshot from that day of order (feb 20th) clearly shows that it would be eligible. Terms were retroactively modified. Our 2020 Y and 2023 S are just fine for now. pic.twitter.com/D9PFnId1B4 — Ryan Scanlan 👥 (@Xenius) June 8, 2026

Tesla said orders for the new Cybertruck AWD must be placed by March 31, 2026, to qualify for the FSD transfer. The language in the document from earlier this year explicitly states that they “may qualify” for the transfer program, but the date of March 31 is explicitly mentioned.

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Additionally, Tesla Delivery Advisors reached out to some orderers of the AWD Cybertruck, who were told there was “an update to the eligibility of the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) transfer.” Tesla stated they could:

proceed without the transfer,

upgrade to a Premium or Cyberbeast trim and request an FSD Transfer

cancel the order and be refunded the $250 order fee.

Tesla turning around and changing these terms will undoubtedly result in a handful of cancellations on the part of those who have placed an order for this truck. They could pay $99 per month for an FSD subscription, which is now the only option available, but having purchased the suite outright on another vehicle and being told the transfer policy would be upheld, only to have it cancelled, is a tough pill to swallow.

These moves were also made by Tesla just before deliveries were set to begin on the Cybertruck AWD configuration. Reservation holders have started receiving VINs for their trucks, and Tesla is preparing to hand over the first units.

It’s a disappointing move from Tesla that will undoubtedly make some of its fans who have bought the truck frustrated.