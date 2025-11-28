Czech Deputy excited for Tesla FSD, hints at Transport Committee review

Martin Kolovratník, a Czech Republic Chamber of Deputies member, has expressed his excitement for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) after an apparent constituent called for a quick approval for the advanced safety system.

The ANO party lawmaker, who drives both diesel and EV, shared his thoughts about the matter in a post on social media platform X.

The official’s initial statements

Kolovratník kicked off the exchange with a post outlining his coalition’s efforts to scrap highway toll exemptions for electric vehicles and plug-ins starting in 2027.

“Times have changed. Electric vehicles are no longer a fringe technology, but a full-fledged part of operations. And if someone uses the highway network, they should follow the same rules as everyone else. That’s the basis of fairness,” he wrote.

He emphasized equity over ideology, noting his personal mix of diesel and electric driving. “For this reason, there is no reason to continue favoring one technology at the expense of another… It’s not about ideology, it’s about equal conditions. That’s why we clearly agreed within the new coalition: the exemption for electric vehicles and plug-ins will end in 2027. The decision is predictable, understandable, and economically sound.”

Doba se změnila. Elektromobily už nejsou okrajovou technologií, ale plnohodnotnou součástí provozu. A pokud někdo využívá dálniční síť, má platit stejná pravidla jako ostatní – to je základ férovosti.



Z tohoto důvodu není důvod dál zvýhodňovat jednu technologii na úkor druhé. A… pic.twitter.com/rLeIyQXsrC— Martin Kolovratník (@kolovratnikm) November 26, 2025

Vím o tom. Líbí se mi to a přijde mi to zajímavé. Až ustavíme výbory a podvýbory tak to hned otevřeme na tom dopravním. Diky za tip, report dodám 👍👋— Martin Kolovratník (@kolovratnikm) November 26, 2025

Tesla FSD enthusiasm

The conversation pivoted to Tesla’s FSD when X user @robotinreallife, who seems to be one of the official’s constituents, replied that other matters are more important than ending highway exemptions for EVs.

“I’m happy to pay for the highway, but I have a question about a much more fundamental matter: The Netherlands will approve the operation of Tesla FSD in February 26, a technology that has been proven to reduce accidents. The Czech Republic has the option to immediately recognize this certification. Do you plan to support this step so that we don’t unnecessarily delay?” the X user asked.

Kolovratník responded promptly, sharing his own excitement for the upcoming rollout of FSD. “I know about it. I like it and it seems interesting to me. Once we set up the committees and subcommittees, we’ll open it right away in that transport one. Thanks for the tip, I’ll deliver the report,” the official noted in his reply on X.

Kolovratník’s nod to FSD hints at the system’s potentially smooth rollout to Czechia in the coming year. With the Netherlands possibly greenlighting FSD (Supervised) in early 2026, Kolovratník’s commitment could accelerate cross-border certification, boosting FSD’s foray into Europe by a notable margin.