Elon Musk announces ‘Grokipedia’ as Wikipedia alternative from xAI

Elon Musk has stated that his artificial intelligence startup xAI is developing “Grokipedia,” a knowledge platform he noted will be a “massive improvement” over Wikipedia.

The move came after Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger raised concerns over the site’s editorial practices and the exclusion of some conservative media outlets from its list of reliable sources.

Wikipedia’s blacklist debate

Sanger, speaking on the Tucker Carlson Show, highlighted Wikipedia’s “Reliable sources/Perennial sources” page, which categorizes publications into tiers of credibility. He noted that conservative outlets such as Fox News, the Daily Caller, and the New York Post were effectively blacklisted, while more liberal outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, Mother Jones, and the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation are treated as reliable.

Sanger also posted on X that 85% of Wikipedia’s most influential editorial accounts are anonymous, a group he dubbed the “Power 62.” Musk amplified this claim, writing, “Curiouser and curiouser.” He also joked that Wikipedia should be renamed “Wokipedia,” echoing complaints that the platform has leaned progressively towards the political left in recent years, as noted in a Washington Examiner report. Larry Sanger built Wikipedia as an unbiased repository of the world’s knowledge, and then stood helplessly by as activists and intel agencies turned it into the most comprehensive propaganda op in human history. There’s nothing more corrupt.



(0:00) The Origins of Wikipedia… pic.twitter.com/J59oEejCG2— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 29, 2025 Wikipedia is hopelessly biased. An army of left-wing activists maintain the bios and fight reasonable corrections. Magnifying the problem, Wikipedia often appears first in Google search results, and now it’s a trusted source for AI model training. This is a huge problem. https://t.co/pcY9ENlTty— David Sacks (@DavidSacks) September 29, 2025 We are building Grokipedia @xAI.



Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia.



Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe. https://t.co/xvSeWkpALy— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

Musk positions Grokipedia as alternative

Responding to Sanger’s criticism, Musk stated that “Grokipedia” would serve as a step toward xAI’s broader goal of “understanding the Universe.” He suggested the new platform will provide broader sourcing and a freer exchange of information compared to Wikipedia’s current system.

Advertisement

The announcement is Musk’s latest foray into the information and media space. After acquiring Twitter in 2022 and rebranding it as X in 2023, Musk has repeatedly emphasized free speech and alternative narratives as central to X. Earlier this year, xAI formally acquired X in an all-stock deal, aligning his AI venture with the social media platform.