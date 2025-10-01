Elon Musk
Elon Musk announces ‘Grokipedia’ as Wikipedia alternative from xAI
The move came after Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger raised concerns over Wikipedia’s editorial practices.
Elon Musk has stated that his artificial intelligence startup xAI is developing “Grokipedia,” a knowledge platform he noted will be a “massive improvement” over Wikipedia.
The move came after Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger raised concerns over the site’s editorial practices and the exclusion of some conservative media outlets from its list of reliable sources.
Wikipedia’s blacklist debate
Sanger, speaking on the Tucker Carlson Show, highlighted Wikipedia’s “Reliable sources/Perennial sources” page, which categorizes publications into tiers of credibility. He noted that conservative outlets such as Fox News, the Daily Caller, and the New York Post were effectively blacklisted, while more liberal outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, Mother Jones, and the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation are treated as reliable.
Sanger also posted on X that 85% of Wikipedia’s most influential editorial accounts are anonymous, a group he dubbed the “Power 62.” Musk amplified this claim, writing, “Curiouser and curiouser.” He also joked that Wikipedia should be renamed “Wokipedia,” echoing complaints that the platform has leaned progressively towards the political left in recent years, as noted in a Washington Examiner report.
Musk positions Grokipedia as alternative
Responding to Sanger’s criticism, Musk stated that “Grokipedia” would serve as a step toward xAI’s broader goal of “understanding the Universe.” He suggested the new platform will provide broader sourcing and a freer exchange of information compared to Wikipedia’s current system.
The announcement is Musk’s latest foray into the information and media space. After acquiring Twitter in 2022 and rebranding it as X in 2023, Musk has repeatedly emphasized free speech and alternative narratives as central to X. Earlier this year, xAI formally acquired X in an all-stock deal, aligning his AI venture with the social media platform.
Elon Musk
Boring Company buys land near Nashville Airport as Music City Loop advances
The Music City Loop will feature a 9.5-mile underground transit tunnel linking downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport.
Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has purchased its first parcel of land in Nashville, marking a step toward its Music City Loop project.
As per Davidson County records, the tunneling startup acquired 0.84 acres at 200 Jupiter Drive on September 23 for $937,812 through its Nevada-based LLC, FJ Pads. The property, which is located less than half a mile from Nashville International Airport, currently houses a church and parking lot.
A boring land purchase
The sale actually represents a significant increase in value for the plot’s owners, Pastor Migel Seda and his wife Euralia, as the plot of land was acquired in 2016 for just $210,000. That’s a substantial 347% premium, as noted in a report from The Tennessean.
The Boring Company has not disclosed how the land will be used, but its proximity to the airport has prompted speculations from Tesla community members that it could serve as a staging yard or operations hub for the Music Loop’s construction. The price that The Boring Company paid for the parcel of land is not surprising as well, as Elon Musk’s companies have been known to pay a premium for real estate.
That being said, neither the sellers nor the tunneling startup issued a comment about the purchase.
Music City Loop
Back in July 2025, the Boring Company announced plans to build the Music City Loop, a 9.5-mile underground transit tunnel linking downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport. The system is intended to provide fast, congestion-free travel for commuters. Expectations are high that the Loop system could be operational as soon as Spring 2026.
“Music City Loop will connect downtown and the Convention Center to Nashville International Airport with a transit time of approximately 8 minutes – using underground tunnels beneath state-owned roadways,” the Boring Company noted on the project’s official webpage.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee shared his enthusiasm for the Music City Loop. “By leveraging the innovation of private companies like The Boring Company, we’re exploring possibilities we couldn’t achieve on our own as a state. This potential partnership represents the kind of forward-thinking, fiscally responsible approach that will define the future of transportation in Tennessee,” he said.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk slams ING Deustchland for denying TSLA shareholders ability to vote
Musk posted his criticism of the firm in a post on social media platform X.
Elon Musk has slammed ING Deutschland after the bank confirmed that it was not offering a way for clients to vote in the upcoming 2025 Tesla Annual Shareholders Meeting.
Musk posted his criticism of the firm in a post on social media platform X.
Musk’s criticism
Musk’s criticism of ING Deutschland came as a response to the bank’s comment to a Tesla shareholder. The shareholder, Maximilian Auer, noted that he has not received a response from the German bank’s customer support on how he could vote with his TSLA shares. In response to the Auer’s comment, ING Deutschland confirmed that it does not offer such a service.
“We do not offer the proxy voting process or the transmission of a control number. There is no legal obligation to do so for general meetings under foreign law,” ING Deutschland wrote in its post.
The firm’s reply received a lot of criticism from users on X, with many stating that such comments could drive clients away. Elon Musk later weighed in with some strong words of his own, stating that the bank is effectively denying shareholders the ability to vote. “Denying shareholders the ability to vote, as you are doing, certainly should be a crime,” Musk wrote in a post on X.
Tesla’s annual meeting
Tesla’s upcoming annual meeting this year is particularly important as shareholders are voting on the approval of Elon Musk’s new CEO performance award. The pay package, which could pave the way for Musk to become a trillionaire, is also designed to increase his stake in the electric vehicle maker to 25%. This, Musk stated, should prevent activist shareholder advisory firms to disrupt the company.
Tesla highlighted the importance of this year’s annual meeting in a post on X.
“We pay for outstanding performance – not for promises. In 2018, shareholders approved a groundbreaking CEO Performance Award that delivered extraordinary value. At our Annual Meeting on November 6, Tesla shareholders can vote on a pay-for-performance plan designed to drive our next era of transformational growth and value creation. Seven years ago, Elon Musk had to deliver billions to shareholders – now it’s trillions.
“This plan creates a path for Elon to secure voting rights and will retain him as a leader of the company for many years to come. But as explained below, Elon only receives voting rights after he has delivered economic value to you. Your vote matters. Vote ‘FOR’ Proposal 4!” Tesla wrote in its post on X.
Elon Musk
SpaceX shares targets and tentative launch date for Starship Flight 11
As with all SpaceX tests, the estimated timeline for Starship Flight 11 remains subject to change based on conditions and readiness.
SpaceX is targeting Monday, October 13, for the eleventh test flight of its Starship launch system. The launch window is expected to open at 6:15 p.m. CT.
Similar to past Starship missions, a live webcast will begin about 30 minutes before launch on SpaceX’s website, X account, and X TV app. As with all SpaceX tests, the estimated timeline for Starship Flight 11 remains subject to change based on conditions and readiness.
Super Heavy booster landing test
The upcoming mission will build on the data gathered from Starship’s tenth test flight, focusing on booster performance and upper-stage capabilities. The Super Heavy booster, previously flown on Flight 8, will launch with 24 flight-proven Raptor engines, according to SpaceX in a blog post on its official website. Its primary objective is to validate a new landing burn engine configuration designed for the next generation of Super Heavy.
Instead of returning to Starbase, the Super Heavy booster will follow a trajectory toward the Gulf of America. During descent, it will ignite 13 engines before transitioning to a five-engine divert phase and then completing the landing burn with three central engines, entering a full hover while still above the ocean surface, followed by shutdown and dropping into the Gulf of America.
Starship upper-stage experiments
The Starship upper stage for Flight 11 will carry out a series of in-space demonstrations, including the deployment of eight Starlink simulators that are comparable in size to next-generation Starlink satellites. These payloads will reenter and burn up during descent. A planned Raptor engine relight in orbit will also provide valuable test data.
To evaluate the upper stage’s resilience during reentry, SpaceX engineers have intentionally removed heat shield tiles from select areas to stress-test Starship’s thermal protection system. The vehicle will attempt new maneuvers during descent, including a banking profile and subsonic guidance algorithms intended to simulate future return-to-launch-site missions. The upper stage will ultimately target a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.
SpaceX has already posted a link to the livestream for Starship Flight 11:
Neuralink’s first human patient shares journey to renewed self-independence
Boring Company buys land near Nashville Airport as Music City Loop advances
Tesla China shows off Model Y L’s manufacturing process in new video
Tesla’s next-gen Optimus prototype with Grok revealed
Tesla launches new Supercharger program that business owners will love
Tesla Board takes firm stance on Elon Musk’s political involvement in pay package proxy
Trending
-
Elon Musk6 days ago
Tesla FSD V14 set for early wide release next week: Elon Musk
-
News4 days ago
Elon Musk gives update on Tesla Optimus progress
-
News5 days ago
Tesla has a new first with its Supercharger network
-
News7 days ago
Tesla job postings seem to show next surprise market entry
-
News1 week ago
Tesla makes a big change to reflect new IRS EV tax credit rules
-
Investor's Corner5 days ago
Tesla gets new Street-high price target with high hopes for autonomy domination
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
500-mile test proves why Tesla Model Y still humiliates rivals in Europe
-
News2 days ago
Tesla Giga Berlin’s water consumption has achieved the unthinkable