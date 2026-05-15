Tesla is building a massive Cybercab car wash in Las Vegas

Tesla is beginning to construct what will be an incredibly unique project, as it is now building a 36,000-square-foot car wash just for the Cybercab in Clark County, Nevada, near Las Vegas.

Tesla quietly filed plans to build the Cybercab car wash, and on May 12, the company submitted a permit to begin renovating the “Tesla Center Cybercab Phase 2 Car Wash,” documents show.

This is not just some ordinary car wash. Instead, it’s a dedicated, high-tech maintenance hub built specifically for Tesla’s ride-hailing vehicle and the many units that will be in the fleet.

According to the permit documents, which were first spotted by MarcoRP, a Supercharger observer on X, the work involves upgrading and updating the interior and exterior of an existing 36,000-square-foot facility. Crews will construct a full car-wash enclosure, relocate tire-service equipment, and install new power raceways.

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Tesla has reportedly submitted plans for a carwash dedicated for Robotaxis in Las Vegas. The permit, filed with Clark County on May 12th, describes “Tesla Center Cybercab Phase 2 Car Wash.” According to the project description, the work involves interior and exterior… pic.twitter.com/BayBYP7kSv — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 14, 2026

Every camera on a Tesla Cybercab must stay clean, and without a human driver to perform manual maintenance on the vehicle, this Cybercab-specific car wash will be crucial in keeping the fleet operational, safe, and effective.

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Tesla has spent years perfecting unsupervised FSD, and the Cybercab – unveiled last year as a driverless, two-seater purpose-built for ride-hailing – is the physical embodiment of that vision. Industry skeptics have long questioned how a massive Robotaxi network could scale without drivers handling basic upkeep.

Tesla just answered them with a permit filing. Sources close to the project suggest this could be the first of several such hubs, with whispers of similar plans already surfacing in Texas.

A purpose-built Robotaxi wash station means fleets can cycle vehicles through cleaning, charging, and minor servicing at lightning speed with almost no human intervention. Optimus robots could eventually handle the physical work, turning the entire operation into a lights-out, 24/7 machine.

Las Vegas, with its endless tourist traffic and wide-open roads, is the perfect proving ground. Imagine stepping out of a gleaming Cybercab after a night on the Strip, knowing the same vehicle will be sparkling clean and ready for the next rider within minutes.

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Critics who claimed Robotaxis would get filthy and unreliable now look shortsighted. However, it will be interesting to see how many of these types of facilities the company establishes, especially as it plans for the Robotaxi fleet to be available everywhere.

If the permit moves forward as expected, Las Vegas could witness the first large-scale, fully autonomous taxi operation complete with its own cleaning infrastructure. As soon as Tesla solves wireless charging, we’re looking at a very capable and potentially fully autonomous ride-sharing business from A to Z.