Elon Musk confirms Tesla Optimus V3 already uses Grok voice AI

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased new progress on the company’s humanoid robot, Optimus. In a brief post on X, Musk shared that he had an “excellent review” with the Tesla Optimus team. He also confirmed that Optimus V3 is already using Grok voice assistant in a later reply.

Musk’s recent posts suggest that the development of Tesla’s humanoid robot is advancing steadily behind the scenes.

Grok Already Integrated

Musk’s recent comments about Optimus were shared on social media platform X. Initially, Musk posted that Optimus V3 would be (chef’s kiss), and that he just had an excellent review with the humanoid robot’s team. Considering Musk’s post, it was no surprise that some Tesla fans asked if Optimus would be able to talk using Grok, xAI’s large language model. Musk confirmed that Optimus “already does.”

Grok’s integration with Optimus may allow the robot to interact more naturally with its environment and users. Tesla previously noted that Optimus will rely on the same neural networks powering its Autopilot and FSD systems. The addition of Grok could then make Optimus even more user-friendly for regular consumers. Optimus V3 is going to be 🤌



Excellent review w @Tesla_Optimus team— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2025 Already does— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2025

Closer to Production

The current iteration of Optimus features Tesla-designed actuators, improved limb control, and more human-like proportions. Recent demo videos released by the company showed Optimus units walking unassisted, balancing in place, and working in Tesla factories, among other tasks. Musk has also highlighted that Optimus would have upgraded hands with 22 degrees of freedom, close to a human hand.

Musk noted during the company’s Q1 2025 All Hands meeting that Tesla may be able to produce around 5,000 units this year. “This year, we hopefully will be able to make about 5,000 Optimus robots. We’re technically aiming for enough parts to make 10,000, maybe 12,000, but since it’s a totally new product with a totally new, like everything is totally new, I’ll say we’re succeeding if we get to half go the 10,000. But even 5,000 robots, that’s the size of a Roman legion, FYI,” Musk said during the meeting.