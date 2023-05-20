Twitter begins hiring for ‘Everything App’

By

Twitter has begun hiring for positions related to its upcoming “everything app” offering.

Since Elon Musk started the process of acquiring Twitter late last year, his intentions have been clear; make an “everything app” that could rival the incredibly successful WeChat offering in China. From this app, users would be able to use basic social media tools, purchase groceries, call a taxi, text their friends, and much much more. Now, the company, formally named Twitter, has begun the process of hiring to take on this monumental task.

The beginning of this hiring push was initially reported by Twitter Daily News, highlighting tweets from hiring managers at X Corp. who put out advertisements for the new positions.

PSA: Twitter 2.0. is hiring! Currently positions are open in: 1) The design team with @ehikian https://t.co/xIsosjoiaB — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) May 20, 2023

This new hiring push follows perhaps the most talked about mass layoff from the past year. Following his acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk laid off nearly 80% of Twitter staff, and despite threats that the social media company would be unable to operate, that has turned out not to be the case. With this new hiring push, Musk, and his recently hired CEO, are reoriented toward X Corp.’s long-term goal.

Besides the new talent search, X Corp. has made other moves toward becoming an everything app. Most notably, Elon Musk led Twitter’s first acquisition of a company since his takeover, buying a small job site that could become a part of the everything app in the future.

For his part, Elon Musk has remained fairly silent regarding the everything app that he had previously advertised so heavily. Nonetheless, with such a promising offering on the horizon, Twitter users and Elon Musk fans have generally shown they are excited to see what is next.

