Elon Musk’s Grok AI to be used in U.S. War Department’s bespoke AI platform

The U.S. Department of War announced Monday an agreement with Elon Musk’s xAI to embed the company’s frontier artificial intelligence systems, powered by the Grok family of models, into the department’s bespoke AI platform GenAI.mil.

The partnership aims to provide advanced capabilities to 3 million military and civilian personnel, with initial deployment targeted for early 2026 at Impact Level 5 (IL5) for secure handling of Controlled Unclassified Information.

xAI Integration

As noted by the War Department’s press release, GenAI.mil, its bespoke AI platform, will gain xAI for the Government’s suite of tools, which enable real-time global insights from the X platform for “decisive information advantage.” The rollout builds on xAI’s July launch of products for U.S. government customers, including federal, state, local, and national security use cases.

xAI & the U.S. WARFIGHTERS: The U.S. Department of War announced on December 22, 2025, an agreement with xAI to integrate the Grok family of frontier AI models https://t.co/b5GYQhMDbb, the department's secure AI platform launched earlier that month with Google's Gemini. This… pic.twitter.com/uWIhHaiRIQ— S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) December 23, 2025

Strategic advantages

The deal marks another step in the Department of War’s efforts to use cutting-edge AI in its operations. xAI, for its part, highlighted that its tools can support administrative tasks at the federal, state and local levels, as well as “critical mission use cases” at the front line of military operations.

“The War Department will continue scaling an AI ecosystem built for speed, security, and decision superiority. Newly IL5-certified capabilities will empower every aspect of the Department’s workforce, turning AI into a daily operational asset. This announcement marks another milestone in America’s AI revolution, and the War Department is driving that momentum forward,” the War Department noted.