Elon Musk sets expectations for Tesla’s AI6 deal with Samsung

Elon Musk recently clarified a key detail about Tesla’s AI6 chip production deal with South Korean tech giant Samsung. As per Musk, Samsung’s leadership is aware that he would be personally involved in its upcoming factory’s operations.

Such a system, Musk noted, would allow Tesla and Samsung to achieve a real partnership.

Samsung’s AI6 production deal

When Elon Musk confirmed Tesla’s AI6 chip production deal with Samsung, there was one detail that stood out to longtime followers of the electric vehicle maker. As per the CEO, he would personally walk the lines of Samsung’s upcoming facility to ensure that the production of AI6 chips goes according to Tesla’s requirements.

“I will walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress. And the fab is conveniently located not far from my house,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Musk’s comments caught a lot of attention, with some X users joking that Samsung has no idea what it signed up for. Musk, after all, is known to have extremely high demands for his employees during production ramps. He is also a leader who is extremely hands-on, as evidenced by his work during the Model 3’s production hell in the Fremont Factory.

Musk issues an assurance

Musk’s leadership style is intense, but it is also known to produce admirable results. That being said, it is also no secret that Musk’s leadership style is not for everyone. Fortunately for Samsung, the Tesla CEO noted that he has set expectations with the South Korean tech giant’s leadership, so they know what to expect when the ramp-up of the AI6 chip’s production actually happens.

“They do. I had a video call with the chairman and senior leadership of Samsung to go over what a real partnership would be like. Use the strengths of both companies to achieve a great outcome,” Musk wrote in a post.

While Tesla is already very experienced with mass manufacturing, producing chips at scale is still a new venture for the company. It is a venture that will likely provide benefits for Tesla, however, with noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo stating that that partnership could shake up the chip industry’s power balance.