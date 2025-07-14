Elon Musk teases Tesla’s “most epic demo” by end of year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased what could very well be one of the electric vehicle maker’s most important events. As per the CEO, Tesla will be holding its most epic demo yet by the end of the year.

Musk posted his update on social media platform X.

Tesla’s most epic demo

Musk has been active on X this weekend, and on Sunday night, the CEO mentioned that he just left the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California. He seemed impressed with what he saw at the site, as he noted that the company will hold an impressive demonstration at the end of the year.

“Just left the Tesla design studio. Most epic demo ever by one of year. Ever, Musk wrote in his post.

Musk’s post was received with much anticipation from the electric vehicle community, many of whom speculated that the company may finally be ready to take the wraps off the production version of a long-awaited flagship product.

Possible new flagship?

When Tesla unveiled the Semi in late 2018, the company also unveiled the next-generation Roadster, which was designed to be the company’s halo vehicle. The Semi has since entered limited production and is now being used by both Tesla and select clients, but the Roadster remains under wraps. Considering that Musk mentioned the Tesla Design Studio in his recent post, some Tesla fans are speculating that the company may finally be unveiling the production version of the next-generation Roadster.

Tesla, after all, has been overtaken in the raw EV power, range, and speed game by competitors, with vehicles like the Lucid Air Sapphire and the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra beating the company’s fastest car today, the Model S Plaid, in raw numbers. Tesla could then use the Roadster to reestablish itself as the leader of the electric vehicle pack, raw numbers and tech or otherwise.