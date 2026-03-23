Elon Musk’s TERAFAB project: Everything you need to know

On Sunday, Elon Musk formally made TERAFAB official—a groundbreaking $20-25 billion joint venture uniting Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, three of the world’s richest man’s most significant and powerful ventures.

Musk described the project as “the most epic chip building exercise in history by far.”

The initiative aims to produce over one terawatt of AI compute annually, dwarfing the global industry’s current output of roughly 20 gigawatts per year. Musk framed the effort as “the next step towards becoming a galactic civilization,” positioning it as essential for scaling humanity into a multi-planetary species.

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The Need for TERAFAB

Existing chip suppliers such as TSMC, Samsung, and Micron cannot expand quickly enough to meet the explosive demand for AI hardware.

We’re building TERAFAB to close the gap between today’s chip production & the future’s demand – a future among the stars. Join us → https://t.co/512DIlqNgY pic.twitter.com/ATr0e0pRDJ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 22, 2026

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Musk explained the situation clearly:

“We’re very grateful to our existing supply chain… but there’s a maximum rate at which they’re comfortable expanding. We either build the Terafab or we don’t have the chips, and we need the chips, so we build the Terafab.”

The CEO has hinted heavily for several quarters that it would probably need to produce its own computing power to stay up to speed on the demand it is facing for its projects. It is now taking matters into its own hands.

Chip Types and Production Goals

The facility will manufacture two specialized chip families, according to the presentation:

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Edge-inference AI5 and AI6 processors optimized for Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots and Full Self-Driving systems in vehicles and Robotaxis

High-power D3 chips hardened for space environments

Musk outlined annual output targets, which are between 100 and 200 gigawatts of terrestrial compute for robotics, supporting Musk’s vision of producing 1-10 billion Optimus units per year, and the majority (80%) of chips dedicated to orbital AI data centers. Overall, TERAFAB aims to produce 100-200 billion custom AI and memory chips each year.

Scale and Strategy

The size of the TERAFAB project will be remarkable, as Musk indicated after the presentation that the entire Gigafactory Texas campus would not be large enough to fit the needs of the project. In fact, Musk said it would be around 100 million square feet in size, the equivalent of 15 Pentagons or three Central Parks.

Yes, the one in New York City.

Construction will begin with an “advanced technology fab” on the Giga Texas campus in Austin, enabling rapid iteration: design a chip, fabricate lithography masks, produce and test wafers, all within days.

However, the full-scale TERAFAB requires thousands of acres and over 10 gigawatts of power, far exceeding what Giga Texas can accommodate. Musk stated:

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“We couldn’t possibly fit the Terafab on the GigaTexas campus. It will be far bigger than everything else combined there.”

Multiple large sites are currently under consideration, but this will need a sprawling land mass to get started.

The sheer scale of TERAFAB is going to be insane. Elon said it wouldn’t be suitable for anywhere on Giga Texas property because it’s too big: “We couldn’t possibly fit the Terafab on the GigaTexas campus. It will be far bigger than everything else combined there. Advertisement Several… pic.twitter.com/79GbhNNuf4 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 23, 2026

Key Applications

TERAFAB will be a crucial part of the development of some of Tesla’s most valuable projects, including Optimus and data center development, especially from an orbital standpoint. For that reason, we will break this down into Terrestrial and Orbital applications:

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Terrestrial: Powers autonomous vehicle fleets and billions of Optimus robots performing physical labor

Orbital: Starship will launch massive AI satellite constellations, starting with 100-kilowatt “Mini” units, and scaling to larger Megawatt models, creating the world’s largest data center in low-Earth orbit.

Space-based advantages include five times greater solar irradiance, efficient vacuum heat rejection, and freedom from terrestrial grid constraints (U.S. electricity generation totals just 0.5 terawatts). Musk emphasized the principle:

“Quantity has a quality all its own.”

We wrote about SpaceX’s recent filing with the FCC for 1 million orbital data center plans.

Strategic Vision

TERAFAB represents vertical integration at an unprecedented scale, combining AI hardware, robotics, and orbital infrastructure.

Musk described the project as “the final missing piece of the puzzle.” With production ramping toward 2027, TERAFAB is set to accelerate an era of abundance, transforming science fiction into reality and positioning Musk’s companies at the forefront of galactic-scale innovation.