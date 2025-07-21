Elon Musk’s Neuralink posts massive update with new milestone

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has posted a massive update with a new milestone that puts the company’s progress into perspective. Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous strides in Neuralink’s capabilities.

Now, the company has completed a new first, bringing more hope to the future of this revolutionary technology.

Neuralink revealed in an update on Monday morning that it has officially completed two implants in a single day, with Patients 8 and 9 both receiving devices over the past weekend.

“Both participants are recovering well and in great spirits,” the company said in the short update. It did not disclose which day the surgeries were completed, but it did state explicitly that they both occurred on the same day:

Advertisement

We successfully completed both P8 and P9 this weekend, our first time performing two surgeries in one day. Both participants are recovering well and in great spirits. We are looking forward to supporting them on their Neuralink journey. — Neuralink (@neuralink) July 21, 2025

Musk said that Neuralink’s capabilities could do “life-changing good for ultimately millions, maybe billions, of people.” Right now, it is being used to help combat life-altering diseases, such as ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, as well as cervical spinal cord injuries.

Eventually, Neuralink could resolve things like anxiety, depression, and blindness, among many other ailments.

Its Link device also received FDA recognition for speech restoration earlier this year, marking a significant bit of progress in the program as it explores ways to cure ailments of various natures.