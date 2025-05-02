News
Neuralink device gets FDA recognition for speech restoration
Neuralink device gets FDA’s ‘breakthrough’ designation. With Link, a man with ALS now types, navigates, and speaks.
Neuralink’s brain-computer interface (BCI) device, Link, has secured the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) “breakthrough” designation for restoring communication in patients with severe speech impairment. This milestone advances Elon Musk’s vision of merging human cognition with technology.
The Link device targets individuals with neurological conditions like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), stroke, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, and multiple sclerosis. In a recent X video, Neuralink’s third PRIME Study participant, Bradford G. Smith, who lives with ALS, showcased the device’s potential.
Using Link, Smith regained his ability to communicate, leveraging AI to narrate with a synthesized version of his former voice. “I am typing this with my brain,” Smith wrote. “It is my primary communication.”
Smith edited the X video with the help of Link. In the video, he demonstrated how Link enabled him to control a computer cursor to communicate, highlighting the BCI’s ability to interface with external devices.
Before Link, Smith relied on an eye tracker, which limited communication in bright settings and restricted his mobility. Now, Neuralink’s implant enables him to connect more freely. His experience shows Neuralink’s progress in empowering paralyzed individuals and those with neurodegenerative diseases through revolutionary assistive solutions.
The company is also exploring applications for vision restoration and other health challenges. In 2024, Neuralink received the FDA’s ‘breakthrough device’ tag for its Blindsight device. Elon Musk explained that Blindsight would help people who have lost both eyes and function in their optic nerve to see. However, Neuralink’s current focus remains on mobility and communication.
Neuralink recently expanded its patient registry to include participants worldwide. The PRIME Study, likely the primary target for new registrants, tests Link’s base capabilities. Meanwhile, the CONVOY study explores Link’s ability to control robotic devices, like an assistive robotic arm. This broader access underscores Neuralink’s commitment to scaling its trials.
The company is reportedly preparing for a $500 million funding round, with preliminary talks valuing Neuralink at $8.5 billion pre-money and potentially $9 billion post-money, though terms remain fluid. Neuralink has not commented on the speculation about funding.
By earning FDA breakthrough status, Neuralink positions Link as a transformative tool for those with severe speech impairments. Smith’s experience illustrates its potential to restore independence, while ongoing trials and funding efforts signal the company’s ambition to redefine human-technology interaction for neurological conditions and beyond.
Tesla says it denied Musk CEO replacement report before it was published
Tesla says it responded to the WSJ’s request for comment, denying that it was in search of a new CEO to replace Elon Musk.
Tesla said that it denied seeking a replacement for CEO Elon Musk before a report was published claiming the company was considering a new frontman.
Last night, The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla’s Board of Directors was looking for Musk’s replacement after he had devoted too much time to his role within the government. The publication revised its headline to the report no fewer than five times, initially stating the company was still seeking a replacement.
By the time the headline revisions were complete, it had outlined that Tesla had looked for a replacement a month ago, but had stopped its search following Musk’s commitment to Tesla during the company’s earnings call last month.
Shortly after the report surfaced, Board of Directors chairwoman Robyn Denholm officially issued a statement on behalf of Tesla:
“Earlier today, there was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company. This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published). The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the Board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead. – Robyn Denholm.”
Tesla Board Chair slams Wall Street Journal over alleged CEO search report
Interestingly, Denholm’s statement indicates it had responded to a request for comment from the Wall Street Journal before the report was published. This is especially interesting because Tesla does not typically respond to media outreach, as it dissolved its media department several years ago.
Tesla typically makes its statements publicly on X.
Musk also responded to the report, indicating that the WSJ had committed an “extremely bad breach of ethics” by publishing a “deliberately false article” that did not include Tesla’s “unequivocal denial beforehand.”
Robotaxis are already making roads safer, Waymo report reveals
Waymo Driver is already reducing severe crashes and enhancing the safety of vulnerable road users.
Industry leaders such as Elon Musk have always maintained that autonomous robotaxis will make roads safer. A recent blog post from Waymo about the safety of its self-driving cars suggests that Musk’s sentiments are on point.
Way More Safety
Waymo Driver is already reducing severe crashes and enhancing the safety of vulnerable road users. As per a new research paper set for publication in the Traffic Injury Prevention Journal, Waymo Driver had outperformed human drivers in safety, particularly for vulnerable road users (VRUs).
Over 56.7 million miles, compared to human drivers, Waymo Driver achieved a 92% reduction in pedestrian injury crashes. It also saw 82% fewer crashes with injuries with cyclists and 82% fewer crashes with injuries with motorcyclists. Waymo Driver also slashed injury-involving intersection crashes by 96%, which are a leading cause of severe road harm for human drivers. Waymo Driver saw 85% fewer crashes with suspected serious or worse injuries as well.
What They Are Saying
Mauricio Peña, Waymo’s Chief Safety Officer, was optimistic about Waymo Driver’s results so far. “It’s exciting to see the real positive impact that Waymo is making on the streets of America as we continue to expand. This research reinforces the growing evidence that the Waymo Driver is playing a crucial role in reducing serious crashes and protecting all road users,” the Chief Safety Officer noted.
Jonathan Adkins, Chief Executive Officer at Governors Highway Safety Association, also noted that Waymo’s results are very encouraging. “It’s encouraging to see real-world data showing Waymo outperforming human drivers when it comes to safety. Fewer crashes and fewer injuries — especially for people walking and biking — is exactly the kind of progress we want to see from autonomous vehicles,” Adkins stated.
Tesla hints at June 1 launch of Robotaxi platform in Austin
Tesla has hinted at a potential launch date for the Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas.
Tesla just dropped its biggest hint yet about the potential launch date of its Robotaxi ride-hailing platform in Austin, Texas, shedding more light on when to expect it to take off.
In preparation for the ride-hailing service to launch, Tesla has been in talks with the City of Austin for months. It has also spent recent months bolstering its Full Self-Driving suite, aiming for it to handle initially supervised rides with the use of teleoperators to keep things safe and dependable, at least early on.
The company has also said that it expects the Robotaxi service, which will drive passengers in Tesla Model Y vehicles to start, to launch in Austin in June. However, Tesla has not given an exact date.
Now, Tesla is hinting that Robotaxi could launch on June 1, based on a very vague X post it published on May 1:
Of course, this is extremely speculative. However, it’s the first time Tesla has made any suggestions about a potential launch date, so it’s worth taking it seriously.
While the automaker has often missed timelines in the past, most notably the launch of a “feature-complete” Full Self-Driving platform, this is the first time we’ve seen Tesla be so adamant and truly reiterate a target date.
Tesla has not shied away from this June date for the Robotaxi launch yet, something that is worth noting as we move closer to June. All signs point toward Tesla being able to come through on this timeline, and it could be one of its biggest accomplishments yet on the grand scheme of things. The Robotaxi rollout will be controlled and small to start, the company noted on its most recent Earnings Call.
CEO Elon Musk said:
“The team and I are laser-focused on bringing robotaxi to Austin in June. Unsupervised autonomy will first be solved for the Model Y in Austin.”
At first, it also seems as if the first Robotaxi rides will be available to a select group, as Musk said the ability to order one will not be available to the general public until later in the month. He also said the initial fleet will be between 10 and 20 vehicles:
“Yeah. We’re still debating the exact number to start off on day one, but it’s, like, I don’t know, maybe 10 or 20 vehicles on day one. And watch it carefully. They scale it up rapidly after that. So, we want to make sure that you’re paying very close attention the first time this happens. But, yeah, you will be able to — end of end of June or July, just go to Austin and order a Tesla for autonomous drive.”
While the June 1st date of the Robotaxi launch is extremely speculative, Tesla seems convinced that its vehicles could already handle this task. It would be something to see them come through on this date, especially on the first day of the month.
