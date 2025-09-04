Miami Beach Mayor considering Elon Musk’s Boring Company tunnels

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner has asked city commissioners to consider whether underground transit tunnels could be a feasible solution to the city’s worsening traffic.

The proposal reflects growing interest in exploring unconventional transit options, especially after city leaders rejected plans to extend the downtown Miami Metromover to South Beach.

New transit alternatives

In a memo, Meiner noted that his request is not tied to a single project but is intended to open a broader discussion on engineering challenges, environmental impacts, potential funding, and integration with existing transit systems. Miami Beach faces unique constraints, including chronic flooding, porous limestone foundations, and its low elevation near sea level, according to Axios.

The tunnel idea is not entirely new. In 2022, Meiner suggested reaching out to Elon Musk’s The Boring Company to discuss potential projects, citing the firm’s work on the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas. At the time, the city passed a resolution to study tunnels further, though it remains unclear whether any formal discussions with the tunneling startup actually took place.

Previous proposals

The Boring Company has shown interest in South Florida before. In 2021 and 2022, it submitted plans for Tesla-powered tunnel systems in Fort Lauderdale and North Miami Beach. While the Fort Lauderdale project was later suspended, reports suggest the North Miami Beach proposal remained active into 2023. Musk also met with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in 2021 to discuss tunnel systems, though no progress has been reported since.

The Boring Company has garnered some experience with consumer tunnels over the years, thanks in no small part to the Las Vegas Convention Center and Vegas Loops, which use Tesla vehicles. The greater Vegas Loop is still being expanded today, and efforts are underway to transition the Teslas being used in the tunnels to use Unsupervised FSD.