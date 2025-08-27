News
Tesla China working overtime to deliver Model Y L as quickly as possible
This was, at least, hinted at by Tesla China VP Grace Tao in a post on Weibo.
The Tesla Model Y L appears to be a big hit in China, and this has resulted in Giga Shanghai doing all it can to meet all the orders for the extended wheelbase all-electric crossover.
This was, at least, hinted at by Tesla China VP Grace Tao in a post on Weibo.
Model Y L demand
The demand for the Model Y L in China seems to be substantial. Just days following the vehicle’s release, industry watchers estimated that Tesla received about 35,000 orders for the vehicle on the day of its launch. More recent estimates from industry watchers have suggested that Tesla China might have doubled its usual vehicle orders for August thanks to the new variant.
Considering the seemingly strong demand for the new Model Y L, it was no surprise that Tesla China would be extremely busy trying to address all the orders for the vehicle. Fortunately, VP Grace Tao highlighted in her Weibo post that Tesla is pushing hard to ensure that deliveries of the extended wheelbase all-electric crossover could start as soon as possible.
“Our colleagues at the Shanghai Gigafactory are working overtime to get the new car to you as soon as possible,” the Tesla China executive wrote in her Weibo post.
Model Y L deliveries
When the Model Y L was initially released, Tesla China listed the vehicle’s first deliveries to be sometime in September 2025. As of writing, however, new orders of the new Model Y L are listed with an estimated delivery date of October 2025. This suggests that the Model Y L has been sold out for September.
The new Model Y L has the potential to be a best-seller for the electric vehicle maker, thanks in part to its comfortable six-seat configuration and its reasonable starting price of RMB 339,000 ($47,180).
Elon Musk
Tesla reveals it has expanded its Robotaxi fleet in Austin
there has never been an exact count of the Robotaxi fleet size, and Tesla continues to speak in cryptic fashion, only hinting at what the number of active vehicles could be.
Tesla revealed that it has expanded its Robotaxi fleet in Austin, Texas, but has not yet disclosed the exact number of vehicles currently operating as driverless ride-hailing cars in the city.
Before Tesla launched the Robotaxi fleet in Austin on June 22, CEO Elon Musk stated that the fleet would be initially small, comprised of between ten and twenty vehicles in total.
The small fleet size was a way to limit rides and not overwhelm the company as it launched into a new territory: offering driverless rides to those looking to get around Austin. With safety being prioritized, it was understood.
However, there has never been an exact count of the Robotaxi fleet size, and Tesla continues to speak in cryptic fashion, only hinting at what the number of active vehicles could be.
On Tuesday, it expanded its geofence for the third time, increasing the service area in Austin beyond the downtown area and into the suburbs, including the airport and even the Gigafactory Texas.
Tesla one-ups Waymo once again with latest Robotaxi expansion in Austin
The size of the geofence is now 173 square miles, up from 91 square miles, which is what it grew to in early August with its second expansion.
The company also said it “increased the number of cars available by 50 percent,” but would not give an exact count:
Increased service area from 91 to 173 sq miles
Also increased # of cars available by 50%
— Tesla Robotaxi (@robotaxi) August 27, 2025
Skeptics of the Robotaxi platform usually point to two things: the presence of a Safety Monitor in the vehicle and the lack of transparency regarding fleet size.
Tesla has done an excellent job of expanding the service area over the past two months, but it is also expanding the number of people it allows to hail a Robotaxi.
This makes the need for an increased fleet size more imperative.
However, no good reason comes to mind for the company not to tell an exact number, but Tesla has its justifications for it. Grok suggests the Robotaxi fleet could be anywhere from 30 to 75 vehicles in total, but this includes the Bay Area.
Musk did say Tesla is working to get the Bay Area fleet to over 100 vehicles. Hopefully, some clarification regarding fleet size will be provided in the coming weeks or months as the service area in Austin continues to expand.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s xAI and X file antitrust suit against Apple and OpenAI over AI exclusivity
The suit accuses the companies of violating antitrust rules by limiting competition in the AI sector.
Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI and social media platform X have filed a federal lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI. The suit accuses the companies of violating antitrust rules by limiting competition in the fast-growing AI sector.
The lawsuit
The lawsuit, filed on Monday, challenged Apple’s plan to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its devices. xAI argued that the partnership gives ChatGPT exclusive first-party access to hundreds of millions of iPhone users worldwide, providing an unfair landscape for competitors in the AI sector.
“As a result of the Apple-OpenAI deal, ChatGPT is not just the default — it is the only generative AI chatbot with a first-party integration into Apple’s smartphones,,” the lawsuit noted. The suit also stated that the deal would give OpenAI “exclusive access to billions of potential prompts.”
Musk’s filing describes the Apple-OpenAI agreement as an “unlawful” arrangement that unfairly disadvantages rivals and denies consumers choice. The complaint also accuses Apple of manipulating App Store rankings and delaying updates to disadvantage ChatGPT’s rivals, such as xAI’s very own Grok, as noted in a report from the Financial Times.
A broader feud
Musk’s move escalates an already contentious relationship with Apple and OpenAI. In 2022, he accused the iPhone maker of threatening to remove Twitter, now X, from its App Store, though he later resolved the “misunderstanding” with Apple CEO Tim Cook.
In 2023, Apple briefly paused advertising on X before resuming campaigns. Musk has also been outspoken against Apple’s 30% App Store commission.
OpenAI, for its part, has dismissed the claims in xAI and X’s lawsuit. In a comment, a spokesperson from the artificial intelligence startup stated that the suit was just part of Elon Musk’s tendency to harass the company.
“This latest filing is consistent with Mr Musk’s ongoing pattern of harassment,” the OpenAI spokesperson stated.
Musk has had a turbulent relationship with OpenAI. Musk is a co-founder of the startup when it was launched as a nonprofit, though he left its board in 2018. Since then, Musk has been very critical of OpenAI’s shift to a for-profit entity. He has also escalated his rhetoric against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whom he has called a “liar” several times.
News
Tesla Semi earns strong reviews from veteran truckers
The real-world tests offered a closer look at how the Tesla Semi performs outside of the electric vehicle maker’s own demos.
The Tesla Semi has earned favorable reviews from experienced truck drivers after being put through real-world testing. This was highlighted in a Run on Less by NACFE video, which documented Saia freight drivers operating the Class 8 all-electric big rig across standard routes.
The real-world tests offered a closer look at how the Tesla Semi performs outside of the electric vehicle maker’s own demos.
Veteran drivers highlight Semi’s usability
Tom Sterba, a senior driver with Saia, praised the Semi’s technology as a major step forward for the industry. “The navigation systems in these trucks are just unbelievable. That’s what I love about it,” he said.
In a moment that has since been widely shared, Sterba added, “I do not want to go back to a gas truck. I hope I retire in this vehicle.”
Another senior driver, Michael Davis, stated that he volunteered immediately when the Tesla Semi became available. He noted that the truck has not disappointed him, especially since it is a very powerful vehicle.
“I wanted to drive something new, so I wanted to drive that Tesla truck, and it did not disappoint at all. I experienced no problems with the powertrain. It’s total power,” Davis said.
Tesla Semi momentum is building
Tesla’s push with the Semi comes as the company pushes to complete its dedicated factory for the vehicle near Giga Nevada. Tesla expects to start producing the first Semi units from its dedicated Nevada factory this year, with a production ramp up being expected sometime next year.
Tesla expects to produce 50,000 units of the Semi per year from its Nevada facility, which should make it one of the country’s high-volume semi truck factories, The Cool Down reported. The potential benefits for the Tesla Semi are significant. Beyond lowering emissions, the Semi can also reduce the maintenance costs for operators, while also delivering operational savings over time.
Check out Run on Less’ video on the Tesla Semi in the video below.
Tesla reveals it has expanded its Robotaxi fleet in Austin
Tesla China working overtime to deliver Model Y L as quickly as possible
Elon Musk’s xAI and X file antitrust suit against Apple and OpenAI over AI exclusivity
Elon Musk takes aim at Bill Gates’ Microsoft with new AI venture “Macrohard”
Elon Musk argues lidar and radar make self driving cars more dangerous
WATCH: SpaceX attempts Starship’s tenth test flight after two delays
Trending
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
Elon Musk takes aim at Bill Gates’ Microsoft with new AI venture “Macrohard”
-
Elon Musk2 days ago
Elon Musk argues lidar and radar make self driving cars more dangerous
-
News19 hours ago
WATCH: SpaceX attempts Starship’s tenth test flight after two delays
-
News1 week ago
Tesla Model Y L officially launched: price, features, and more
-
News3 days ago
Tesla offers new feature to save battery and reduce phantom drain
-
News3 days ago
Tesla makes big change to encourage Full Self-Driving purchases
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla flexes its most impressive and longest Full Self-Driving demo yet
-
Cybertruck1 day ago
Tesla Cybertruck officially launches in Korea