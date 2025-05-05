Tesla is a company that never takes chances when it comes to vehicle safety. This was proven recently in China, when a new Model Y ended up being rear-ended by a speeding truck.

The crash was frightening, but as per social media accounts in China, the driver of the new Model Y walked away from the incident unharmed.

New Model Y is a Tank

The video, which was shared on X by Tesla enthusiast Aaron Li, featured Teslacam footage from a new Model Y. The all-electric crossover was minding its own business in its lane when a truck, which appeared to be a six-wheeler, approached the Model Y at high speed. Unfortunately, the truck did not seem to slow down, resulting in the vehicle crashing into the new Model Y. The impact was immense, as the six-wheeler could be seen spinning out and hitting another truck that was passing by.

While the truck struck the rear passenger side of the new Model Y at high speed, the all-electric crossover did not even leave its lane. The aftermath of the crash was quite frightening as the rear passenger side of the Model Y was crushed. The vehicle’s cabin, however, seemed to be intact, which likely helped the driver remain safe during the crash. “The new Model Y is very sturdy. A truck struck it from the side-rear at high speed, but the Tesla driver was unharmed,” Li wrote in his X post. The new Model Y is very sturdy.

A truck struck it from the side-rear at high speed, but the Tesla driver was unharmed. pic.twitter.com/kXNsH9HH2D— Aaron Li (@boolusilan) May 4, 2025

New Model Y Safety

Just like its predecessor, the new Model Y is loaded to the teeth with active and passive safety features. As noted by the company on its official webpage, the Model Y is designed with a stiff body structure that could absorb crash energy as best as possible. Its airbags are also optimized and designed to protect all occupants. The new Model Y’s stiff body is quite evident in the aftermath of the crash in China, as the whole cabin seemed intact despite the huge collision.

While Teslas are armed to the teeth with safety features, the company’s biggest safety system is still its Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite, which allows vehicles to navigate inner city streets and highways with very limited human intervention, at least for now. Unlike human drivers, FSD always follows the rules of the road. It also never gets tired, or gets distracted.