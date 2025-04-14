Connect with us

Underrated Tesla safety feature recognized by China Automotive Research Institute

Teslas are not just safe from electromagnetic radiation—they are among the safest vehicles in the market when it comes to radiation protection.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: Tesla China

Electric vehicles like Tesla have become very common today, but this does not mean that they are immune to misinformation campaigns. One of these points of FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) relates to EVs’ alleged electromagnetic radiation, which is supposedly a potential heath risk.

As per the China Automotive Research Institute, however, Teslas are not just safe from electromagnetic radiation—they are actually some of the safest vehicles in the market when it comes to radiation protection.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y’s Results

As per Tesla China VP Grace Tao in a post on Weibo, the idea that electric vehicles expose occupants to electromagnetic radiation is a product of misinformation. As per the Tesla executive, the Model 3’s magnetic field strength near the driver and passenger’s head in the cabin only reaches 0.08-1.30μT, which is far lower than the magnetic field one would be exposed to if they use a conventional electric blanket. 

“Taking Model 3 as an example, the magnetic field strength near the driver and passenger’s head in the car is only 0.08-1.30μT. In most cases, the magnetic field strength of an electric blanket close to the body is about 10-50μT, which is tens or even hundreds of times the strength inside a Tesla car, so car owners can rest assured,” Tao wrote in her post.

Beyond Standards

The Tesla VP added that the electromagnetic radiation values of Tesla’s vehicles are far lower than national and World Health Organization standards. During tests from the China Automotive Research Institute, the Model 3 and Model Y received five-star ratings of 100 and 98.6 points, which were notably better than combustion-powered cars and other electric vehicles that were tested in the same batch.

Tao explained how Tesla was able to achieve these scores below:

“How did Tesla do it? First of all, our centralized electronic and electrical architecture reduces the number of wiring harnesses a lot, and shielded cables are added, blocking 99.9% of the electromagnetic field energy. In addition, the network transmission antenna is installed outside the car, and the power of the Bluetooth transmitter is only a few milliwatts, so even if the people in the car are equipped with pacemakers, they will not be interfered with,” the Tesla VP wrote.

Starlink debuts in Somalia, continuing global expansion

Starlink lands in Somalia after lengthy talks with the gov’t. Local officials expect it to shake up costly, spotty service in rural areas.

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 14, 2025

By

Starlink-florida-hurricane-milton-impact
(Credit: Starlink)

Starlink-somalia-expansion-worldwide

Starlink launched in Somalia with government approval, expanding its global reach despite some Elon Musk backlash.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX’s Starlink internet service went live in Somalia after a Somalian government official confirmed the company secured an operating license. The rollout marks a milestone for internet access in a nation hungry for better service.

According to Reuters, Mustafa Yasiin, Somalia’s director of communication in the telecommunications ministry, detailed the two-and-a-half-year negotiation process with SpaceX for Starlink connectivity.

“We have been in talks with this company (Starlink) for a period of two and half years. We gave them the license today,” Yasiin said in a video on SONNA’s Facebook page. We hope Starlink will increase the quality of the existing internet in Somalia and will make the internet service reach more remote areas.”

Elon Musk responds to Ontario canceling $100M Starlink deal amid tariff drama

Somalia’s internet landscape is often plagued by spotty coverage and high costs. As such, the country stands to gain from Starlink’s low-latency, high-speed offering. The satellite constellation targets remote regions that traditional providers usually skip. Yasiin’s optimism reflects Somalia’s push to bridge its digital divide, where only a fraction of the population enjoys reliable connectivity.

SpaceX’s entry follows a pattern of global expansion, with recent licenses in Brazil and elsewhere unlocking new markets. Somalia’s approval aligns with its telecom reforms, which aim to lure foreign players while boosting competition. Local providers like Hormuud Telecom may feel pressure as Starlink delivers services that ground infrastructure lag behind.

The license news underscores Musk’s knack for tapping underserved regions. However, challenges with Starlink, like affordability and local logistics, remain. Starlink’s Somalia debut could reshape how rural communities access education, commerce, and communication, mirroring its impact in other frontier markets. As SpaceX scales its constellation, the Somalia launch signals a broader ambition to blanket the globe, even as rivals like Amazon’s Kuiper eye similar orbits.

Tesla’s vehicles led U.S. EV sales again last quarter: report

Tesla, Ford, and Chevrolet’s models led the pack in Q1, while more new EVs hit the road than ever.

Published

21 hours ago

on

April 13, 2025

By

Credit: Joe Tegtmeyer

Recent data has shown that Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 remained the top-selling electric vehicle (EV) models in the U.S. in the first quarter, despite a decline in overall sales in the market.

As detailed in the latest Kelley Blue Book EV sales report, shared by Cox Automotive on Thursday, Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 outsold the next several models combined during the first quarter, while the Cybertruck was the tenth best-selling EV overall.

Tesla sold 64,051 Model Y units, representing a 33.8 percent drop year over year, along with selling 52,520 Model 3 units, marking a 70.3 percent increase year over year, to outpace the next several models combined. The Tesla Cybertruck sold 6,406 units, while the Model S and X sold 1,280 and 3,843 units, respectively.

Tesla also launched a new version of the Model Y in the first quarter, likely explaining at least a part of the decline, though the brand also faces continued pressure from the public, as many have targeted stores and vehicles in protesting Elon Musk and the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Chevy Equinox EV, and the Honda Prologue followed and made up the rest of the top five, with 11,607, 10,329, and 9,561 units sold, respectively. A number of models were also introduced to the market last year, such as the Porsche Macan, the VW ID.Buzz, and Volvo’s EX30 and EX90 models. Honda and Acura also added over 14,000 EVs to U.S. roads, marking an increase from having no products in Q1 2024.

Additionally, many models such as the Chevy Equinox EV, the Honda Prologue, and the VW ID.4 all climbed in the rankings from the full-year 2024 EV sales list, and it will be interesting to see how these and other emerging models hold as the year rolls on.

Cox also points out that Tesla’s overall sales were down 8.6 percent from last year’s first quarter, while General Motors (GM) sold over 30,000 EVs across its brands to lead the sector in sales growth.

See the full list of BEVs sold below, as ranked by volume. You can also check out the full Q1 EV sales data from Cox Automotive here, or read the firm’s press release on the report here.

READ MORE ON U.S. EV SALES: Tesla average transaction prices (ATP) rise in March 2025: Cox Automotive

EV models sold in the U.S. in Q1 2025, ranked by volume

  1. Tesla Model Y: 64,051
  2. Tesla Model 3: 52,520
  3. Ford Mustang Mach-E: 11,607
  4. Chevrolet Equinox EV: 10,329
  5. Honda Prologue: 9,561
  6. Hyundai Ioniq 5: 8,611
  7. VW ID.4: 7,663
  8. Ford F-150 Lightning: 7,187
  9. BMW i4: 7,125
  10. Tesla Cybertruck: 6,406
  11. Chevrolet Blazer EV: 6,187
  12. Toyota BZ4X: 5,610
  13. Rivian R1S: 5,357
  14. Cadillac Lyriq: 4,300
  15. Acura ZDX: 4,813
  16. Nissan Ariya: 4,148
  17. Tesla Model X: 3,843
  18. Ford E-Transit and Kia EV9 (tied): 3,756
  19. Kia EV6: 3,738
  20. BMW iX: 3,626
  21. GMC Hummer Truck/SUV: 3,479
  22. Porsche Macan: 3,339
  23. Hyundai Ioniq 6: 3,318
  24. Audi Q6 e-tron: 3,246
  25. Subaru Solterra: 3,131
  26. Chevrolet Silverado: 2,383
  27. Jeep Wagoneer EV: 2,595
  28. Nissan Leaf: 2,323
  29. Dodge Charger EV: 1,947
  30. Rivian R1T: 1,727
  31. Cadillac Escalade EV: 1,956
  32. VW ID.Buzz: 1,901
  33. BMW i5: 1,899
  34. Audi Q4 e-tron: 1,874
  35. Mercedes EQB: 1,622
  36. Cadillac Optiq: 1,716
  37. Rivian EDV500/700: 1,469
  38. Lexus RZ: 1,453
  39. Tesla Model S: 1,280
  40. GMC Sierra EV: 1,249
  41. Volvo EX30: 1,185
  42. Kia Niro: 1,162
  43. Porsche Taycan: 1,019
  44. Volvo EX90: 1,000
  45. Hyundai Kona EV: 914
  46. BMW i7: 888
  47. Mercedes EQE: 742
  48. Genesis GV60: 733
  49. Genesis GV70: 712
  50. Mini Countryman: 693
  51. Mercedes EQE: 742
  52. Audi Q8 e-tron: 535
  53. Mercedes G-Class and EQS (tied): 509
  54. Jaguar I-Pace: 381
  55. Volvo C40: 315
  56. Chevrolet Brightdrop 400/600: 274
  57. Audi e-tron: 250
  58. Volvo XC40: 218
  59. Mercedes E-Sprinter: 90
  60. Genesis G80: 51
  61. Chevrolet Bolt: 13
  62. Mini Cooper: 3

*Additional EV Models: 5,930

*The additional EV models category is likely made up of low-volume, luxury, and niche EV makers, such as those from Lucid and Polestar. However, at the time of writing, Cox Automotive has not yet responded to Teslarati’s request for comment on which vehicles were excluded.

Top 10 EV sellers by brand in the U.S. in Q1 2025

  1. Tesla: 128,100
  2. Ford: 22,500
  3. Chevrolet: 19,186
  4. BMW:13,538
  5. Hyundai: 12,843
  6. VW: 9,564
  7. Honda: 9,561
  8. Kia: 8,656
  9. Rivian: 8,553
  10. Cadillac: 7,972

These were the best-selling EV brands in the U.S. in Q1

These were the best-selling EV brands in the U.S. in Q1

Tesla remained the clear market leader in Q1, while Chevrolet and others saw substantial sales growth with the introduction of new models.

Published

23 hours ago

on

April 13, 2025

By

Credit: Tesla

A recent report has revealed the latest estimates on electric vehicle (EV) sales for the first quarter of the year, with Tesla and Ford landing the top two spots, while GM’s brands saw the most sales growth.

On Thursday, Cox Automotive released data estimates for the U.S. EV market in Q1 2025, showing that Tesla remained the clear market leader among brands, while Ford, GM, BMW, and Hyundai made up the rest of the top five. The report estimated 296,227 EVs sold overall, marking an 11.4 percent increase year over year, and bringing new-vehicle EV sales to around 7.5 percent of the market.

Cox notes that this is still a steady increase from 7 percent of the market during Q1 last year, despite headwinds created by the Trump administration’s tariff war.

“The year certainly started strong, but the road ahead will be anything but smooth,” said Valdez Streaty, Cox Automotive analyst.

Tesla outsold the next top 10 brand names combined in Q1 with 128,100 units, though sales declined 8.6 percent year over year for the brand. Ford was the second-best-selling brand with 22,550 units sold, representing an 11.5 percent increase year over year.

Meanwhile, GM’s Chevrolet brand saw a 114.2 percent increase in sales from the first quarter of 2024 with 19,186, as led by the Chevy Equinox EV. The rest of the top 10 was made up, in order, by VW (9,564), Honda (9,561), Kia (8,656), Rivian (8,553), and Cadillac (7,972).

Brands such as Porsche, Toyota, and GMC joined the Chevy brand in seeing substantial sales growth, representing 249 percent, 196 percent, and 183 percent increases year over year, respectively.

It’s worth noting that multiple automakers own different brands, such as Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac being owned by GM, Audi being owned by VW, or Stellantis owning Jeep and Dodge, among other examples still.

EV Sales Volume Change by Brand: Q1 2025 versus Q1 2024

Credit: Cox Automotive

New Entries: EV Sales Volume in Q1 2025

Credit: Cox Automotive

READ MORE ON EV SALES: Tesla vs. competition: How many BEVs did OEMs sell in the U.S. in 2024?

Tesla doesn’t break out sales data by region, though the company recently reported delivering 336,681 units globally in the first quarter, representing a 13-percent drop from Q1 2024.

While it’s not a surprise that Tesla’s market share steadily declines as more competition enters the market, recent pressure on Elon Musk for his involvement with the Trump administration has, if nothing else, caused some automakers to try to poach Tesla owners with special trade-ins and other promotions.

Tesla has also been rolling out the refreshed Model Y, and the potential effects of the transition to it from the legacy model may play a role, though future quarters will show a better glimpse at the impact of the redesigned vehicle’s arrival.

At the time of writing, Cox Automotive has also not yet responded to Teslarati’s request for clarification on which brands are included in the “additional EV models” category. However, we expect these to include low-volume, luxury, and other niche EV brands, such as Lucid Motors. The publication also says the data overall excludes super exotics.

You can see EV sales ranked by brand below, check out the full data from Cox Automotive here, or read the publication’s press release on the report here.

Mass-market EV sellers in Q1 2025, ranked by brand

  1. Tesla: 128,100
  2. Ford: 22,500
  3. Chevrolet: 19,186
  4. BMW:13,538
  5. Hyundai: 12,843
  6. VW: 9,564
  7. Honda: 9,561
  8. Kia: 8,656
  9. Rivian: 8,553
  10. Cadillac: 7,972
  11. Nissan: 6,471
  12. Audi: 5,905
  13. Toyota: 5,610
  14. Acura: 4,813
  15. GMC: 4,728
  16. Porsche: 4,358
  17. Mercedes: 3,472
  18. Subaru: 3,131
  19. Volvo: 2,718
  20. Jeep: 2,595
  21. Dodge: 1,947
  22. Genesis: 1,496
  23. Lexus: 1,453
  24. Mini: 696
  25. Jaguar: 381
  26. Additional EV models*: 5,390

 

Total EV sales estimated by KBB in the U.S. in Q1 2025: 296,227

*The additional EV models category is likely made up of low-volume, luxury, and niche EV makers

Here’s how many EVs were sold in the U.S. last year by model

Continue Reading

