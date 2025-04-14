Underrated Tesla safety feature recognized by China Automotive Research Institute

Electric vehicles like Tesla have become very common today, but this does not mean that they are immune to misinformation campaigns. One of these points of FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) relates to EVs’ alleged electromagnetic radiation, which is supposedly a potential heath risk.

As per the China Automotive Research Institute, however, Teslas are not just safe from electromagnetic radiation—they are actually some of the safest vehicles in the market when it comes to radiation protection.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y’s Results

As per Tesla China VP Grace Tao in a post on Weibo, the idea that electric vehicles expose occupants to electromagnetic radiation is a product of misinformation. As per the Tesla executive, the Model 3’s magnetic field strength near the driver and passenger’s head in the cabin only reaches 0.08-1.30μT, which is far lower than the magnetic field one would be exposed to if they use a conventional electric blanket.

“Taking Model 3 as an example, the magnetic field strength near the driver and passenger’s head in the car is only 0.08-1.30μT. In most cases, the magnetic field strength of an electric blanket close to the body is about 10-50μT, which is tens or even hundreds of times the strength inside a Tesla car, so car owners can rest assured,” Tao wrote in her post.

Beyond Standards

The Tesla VP added that the electromagnetic radiation values of Tesla’s vehicles are far lower than national and World Health Organization standards. During tests from the China Automotive Research Institute, the Model 3 and Model Y received five-star ratings of 100 and 98.6 points, which were notably better than combustion-powered cars and other electric vehicles that were tested in the same batch.

Tao explained how Tesla was able to achieve these scores below:

“How did Tesla do it? First of all, our centralized electronic and electrical architecture reduces the number of wiring harnesses a lot, and shielded cables are added, blocking 99.9% of the electromagnetic field energy. In addition, the network transmission antenna is installed outside the car, and the power of the Bluetooth transmitter is only a few milliwatts, so even if the people in the car are equipped with pacemakers, they will not be interfered with,” the Tesla VP wrote.