Tesla China highlights legacy of safety in latest marketing push

Tesla is cranking up its marketing efforts in China. This time around, the electric vehicle maker is promoting its reputation for producing vehicles with the best safety standards on the road.

Tesla VP of External Affairs Grace Tao highlighted the company’s focus on safety in a post on Weibo. As per the executive, the Tesla Model 3 became a double five-star model of “China Electric Vehicle Fire Safety Index” and “Automobile Fire Safety Certification.” She also noted that in the last six years, Tesla has had no global recalls due to fire risks.

Tesla’s safety at a glance:

Fire Safety Stats: Tao highlighted that the probability of a Tesla catching fire is just one-eighth that of a gasoline car, and that includes incidents like building fires and arson.

Tao highlighted that the probability of a Tesla catching fire is just one-eighth that of a gasoline car, and that includes incidents like building fires and arson.

She pointed out that the Tesla Model 3 boasts top safety ratings, with 5 stars on both China's EV fire safety index and the automotive fire safety certification.

An ever-continued push towards safety:

“We continue to improve the limits of vehicle safety through continuous technological innovation and strict production and manufacturing standards. Every year, our vehicles surpass ourselves in active and passive safety, data privacy protection, fire safety, and other fields. Buying a Tesla means buying the world’s top vehicle safety configuration,” Grace Tao wrote in her Weibo post.

Tesla China by the numbers:

November wholesale: Data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla sold 78,856 cars wholesale in November. This represents a 15.49% jump from the 68,280 that were sold wholesale in October 2024.

Data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla sold 78,856 cars wholesale in November. This represents a 15.49% jump from the 68,280 that were sold wholesale in October 2024.

Media reports have suggested that Tesla sold over 73,000 units in China during November, as noted in a report from CNEV Post. The majority of these vehicles are comprised of the Tesla Model Y.

Tesla’s Q4 2024 efforts:

More Incentives: To further boost sales this Q4, Tesla China has announced an RMB 10,000 discount on select Model Y variants. The company also extended its five-year 0% interest financing offer until the end of December.

To further boost sales this Q4, Tesla China has announced an RMB 10,000 discount on select Model Y variants. The company also extended its five-year 0% interest financing offer until the end of December.

