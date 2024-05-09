SpaceX launches yet another batch of Starlink satellites

By

SpaceX sent 23 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit yesterday afternoon with a lift-off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The original launch time was scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET, but SpaceX decided to push it until the end of the launch window, taking off at 2:42 p.m. ET.

Falcon 9 liftoff to send @Starlink satellites to orbit pic.twitter.com/4VpvmDpzVb — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 8, 2024

Just over an hour after beginning their journey to space, the 23 Group 6-56 V2 mini Starlink satellites were deployed into a 43-degree orbital inclination, the same as all other prior Group 6 missions.

This launch brings the total number of Starlink satellites in space to 6,373 as SpaceX continues its rapid deployment of its Starlink constellation.

The Falcon 9 that launched this mission was Booster 1083, flying for just the third time. B1083 has previously launched Crew 8 and another Starlink mission.

The next mission for this booster may be a special one. Polaris Dawn Mission Commander Jared Isaacman posted on X that they were keeping an eye on its mission and eventual landing. B1083 could very well launch the crew of four that will perform the commercial space walk and test SpaceX’s new Extravehicular Activity suit.

B1083 did make a smooth landing on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ to complete its mission. It will now be brought back to Port Canaveral, where it will be offloaded and begin its refurbishment process.

Blue seas and blue skies for Falcon 9 landing pic.twitter.com/FoXeDd12kj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 8, 2024

This was SpaceX’s 47th mission of the year and 4th of the month, as they continue to push to keep their pace up and hit 148 launches in a calendar year.

Next up for SpaceX is another batch of Starlink satellites launching from California that was originally intended to launch yesterday, but SpaceX decided to delay the launch ~24 hours and is currently targeting a launch at 8:20 pm PT.

