Starlink makes a difference in Philippine province ravaged by typhoon
The Severe Tropical Storm battered the province, leaving communications networks in the area in shambles.
The Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is using Starlink to provide connectivity in the municipality of Masbate, which was affected by Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name Bualoi).
The Severe Tropical Storm battered the province, leaving communications networks in the area in shambles.
Starlink units enhance connectivity
DICT Secretary Henry Aguda visited the province to assess internet and communications infrastructure and deliver 10 additional Starlink satellite units, according to the Philippine News Agency. The is move aimed at strengthening emergency response and restore digital access to the area.
Aguda met with Masbate Governor Richard Kho during his visit and joined telecommunications representatives in inspecting provincial offices, free charging stations, and Wi-Fi connectivity sites for residents.
According to DICT officer-in-charge Rachel Ann Grabador, three Starlink units, 10 routers, and a 2kW solar-powered station have already been deployed in the province following the typhoon. The units have been installed at key facilities such as Masbate Airport’s communications tower and the Masbate Provincial Hospital’s administrative office.
Game-changing technology
Thanks to its global coverage and its capability to provide high-speed internet connectivity even in remote areas, Starlink has become the best communications solution that can be deployed in the aftermath of natural disasters. Its low-cost kits, which are capable of of providing fast internet speeds, are also portable, making them easy to deploy in areas that are damaged by natural disasters.
As noted in a Space.com report, there are currently 8,475 Starlink satellites in orbit, of which 8,460 are working, as of September 25, 2025. Initially, SpaceX had filed documents with International regulators to place about 4,000 Starlink satellites in Low Earth Orbit. Over time, however, the number of planned Starlink satellites has grown, with SpaceX aiming to launch as many as 42,000 Starlink satellites to fully connect the globe.
Neuralink’s first human patient shares journey to renewed self-independence
Before the surgery, Arbaugh described life as “a blur of meaningless time.”
Less than two years after becoming the first person to receive Neuralink’s brain-computer interface, Noland Arbaugh is living a completely transformed life.
Paralyzed from the shoulders down following a 2016 swimming accident, Arbaugh underwent a two-hour robotic surgery that implanted Neuralink’s Telepathy device into his motor cortex. This has allowed him to control devices and even play video games using only his mind.
A new kind of independence
Since the implant, Arbaugh has reclaimed daily activities that were once impossible. He browses the web, plays video games like Mario Kart, studies neuroscience, and operates his smart home without lifting a finger, according to The Valley Vanguard. Though the device requires periodic charging, Arbaugh views the trade-off as minor compared to the independence it provides.
Arbaugh described his life before his Neuralink surgery as “a blur of meaningless time.” Today, he spends up to ten hours a day using the chip to learn and connect with others. He has gone back to school, diving deep into neuroscience, and he has also discovered a new purpose through public speaking.
He does not hesitate to share his story with audiences worldwide. “It feels like I’ve been given a second shot,” he said. “I always had potential, now I have a way to express it.”
Challenges and a vision
Being the first Neuralink patient has not been without strain. Arbaugh has faced intense media scrutiny, online harassment, and even a dangerous SWAT incident at his home triggered by a hoax call, as noted in a Forbes report. Still, he remains a vocal supporter of the technology, funding his advocacy through speaking events and public outreach.
Founded by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink’s goal is to connect human thought seamlessly with tech devices, potentially restoring communication and mobility for those living with paralysis or other conditions. Arbaugh’s success with his Telepathy device offers a tangible demonstration of what’s possible, and as per Elon Musk, Neuralink is now preparing to roll out its Blindsight device, which should be capable of restoring sight to the visually impaired.
Boring Company buys land near Nashville Airport as Music City Loop advances
The Music City Loop will feature a 9.5-mile underground transit tunnel linking downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport.
Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has purchased its first parcel of land in Nashville, marking a step toward its Music City Loop project.
As per Davidson County records, the tunneling startup acquired 0.84 acres at 200 Jupiter Drive on September 23 for $937,812 through its Nevada-based LLC, FJ Pads. The property, which is located less than half a mile from Nashville International Airport, currently houses a church and parking lot.
A boring land purchase
The sale actually represents a significant increase in value for the plot’s owners, Pastor Migel Seda and his wife Euralia, as the plot of land was acquired in 2016 for just $210,000. That’s a substantial 347% premium, as noted in a report from The Tennessean.
The Boring Company has not disclosed how the land will be used, but its proximity to the airport has prompted speculations from Tesla community members that it could serve as a staging yard or operations hub for the Music Loop’s construction. The price that The Boring Company paid for the parcel of land is not surprising as well, as Elon Musk’s companies have been known to pay a premium for real estate.
That being said, neither the sellers nor the tunneling startup issued a comment about the purchase.
Music City Loop
Back in July 2025, the Boring Company announced plans to build the Music City Loop, a 9.5-mile underground transit tunnel linking downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport. The system is intended to provide fast, congestion-free travel for commuters. Expectations are high that the Loop system could be operational as soon as Spring 2026.
“Music City Loop will connect downtown and the Convention Center to Nashville International Airport with a transit time of approximately 8 minutes – using underground tunnels beneath state-owned roadways,” the Boring Company noted on the project’s official webpage.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee shared his enthusiasm for the Music City Loop. “By leveraging the innovation of private companies like The Boring Company, we’re exploring possibilities we couldn’t achieve on our own as a state. This potential partnership represents the kind of forward-thinking, fiscally responsible approach that will define the future of transportation in Tennessee,” he said.
Tesla China shows off Model Y L’s manufacturing process in new video
The video was shared by the electric vehicle maker on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
Tesla China has shared a video showing a glimpse at the impressive manufacturing process of the Model Y L.
The video was shared by the electric vehicle maker on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
Model Y L production
The Model Y L may be just an extended wheelbase, six-seat version of the best-selling all-electric crossover, but manufacturing such a vehicle at scale while the standard Model Y is still being produced at high volumes in Giga Shanghai is no joke. As could be seen in Tesla China’s video, however, it appears that Gigafactory Shanghai’s Model Y L line is now dialed in.
This is evident in the impressive automation on the Model Y L’s lines at Giga Shanghai. Throughout the video, robots can be seen producing and assembling parts of the Model Y L, from its third-row seats to its battery modules. Needless to say, it would appear that the Model Y L has become a product of “the machine that builds the machine.”
Model Y L momentum
Vehicle registrations of the Model Y L have been picking up as of late, with industry watchers stating that Tesla China saw 4,000 registrations of the extended wheelbase, six-seat vehicle during the week of September 22-28, 2025. Considering that Tesla China saw a total of 19,300 insurance registrations during the week, the Model Y L effectively contributed almost 20% of the company’s overall figures.
Demand for the Model Y L seems to be quite steady, with Tesla China’s official website stating that the earliest deliveries of the vehicle, if ordered today, would be around November 2025. Overall, the production ramp of the Model Y L, paired with its seemingly healthy demand in China, could provide some notable contributions to the company’s results this coming Q4 2025.
