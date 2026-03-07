Tesla preps to build its most massive Supercharger yet: 400+ V4 stalls

Tesla is preparing to build its most massive Supercharger yet, as it recently submitted plans for an over 400-stall Supercharging station in California, which would dwarf its massive 168-stall location in Lost Hills, California.

The project will be an expansion of the current Eddie World Supercharger in Yermo, California, and will take place in several stages.

The expansion, adjacent to the existing Eddie World Supercharger, which is currently comprised of 22 older V2 and V3 stalls limited to 150 kW, unfolds across six phases.

Construction on Phase 1 begins later this year with 72 V4 stalls. Subsequent stages will progressively add hundreds more, culminating in over 400 next-generation chargers. Site plans label expansive parking arrays across Phases 1–5 along Calico Boulevard, with Phase 6 design still to be determined.

Advertisement

Tesla is planning an absolutely massive Supercharger expansion in Yermo, California!! Over the course of 6 phases, Tesla is set to add over 400 V4 stalls in a commercial development known as Eddie World 2. The first phase, which should begin construction sometime this year,… pic.twitter.com/ks5Y5dE8lR — MarcoRP (@MarcoRPi1) March 6, 2026

Advertisement

The project was first flagged by MarcoRP, a notable Tesla Supercharger watcher.

Strategically located midway on I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, the station targets heavy EV traffic on this high-demand corridor.

The surrounding 20-mile stretch already hosts over 200 high-power stalls (including 40 at 250 kW, 120 at 325 kW, and more), plus 96 in nearby Baker—yet bottlenecks persist during peak travel.

In scale, it eclipses all existing Tesla Superchargers. The current record holder, the solar- and Megapack-powered “Project Oasis” in Lost Hills, California, offers 164 stalls. Barstow’s former leader had 120. Eddie World 2 will be more than double that size, cementing Tesla’s dominance in ultra-high-capacity charging.

Advertisement

Development blends charging with convenience. Architectural drawings show integrated retail: a 10,100 square foot Cracker Barrel, a 4,300 square foot McDonald’s, a 3,800 square foot convenience store, additional restaurants, drive-thrus, outdoor dining, and lease space.

EV-centric features include pull-through bays for Cybertrucks and trailers, ensuring accessibility for larger vehicles and future Semi trucks.

This phased approach minimizes disruption while scaling capacity. It supports Tesla’s broader vision amid rising EV adoption, Robotaxi corridors, and long-haul needs. Once complete, Eddie World 2 won’t just charge vehicles; it will redefine highway stops, turning a dusty desert exit into a futuristic EV oasis.