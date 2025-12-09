Tesla begins Holiday Update rollout with some surprise features

Tesla has started the rollout of the 2025 Holiday Update, as several owners reported it had arrived in their cars via a software update.

Tesla’s Holiday Update is rolling out as Software Version 2025.44.25.1, and includes several new features. We did an extensive breakdown of what was included in another article, but we’ll list the new additions below:

Grok with Navigation Commands (Beta) – Grok will now add and edit destinations.

Grok will now add and edit destinations. Tesla Photobooth – Take pictures inside your car using the cabin-facing camera

Take pictures inside your car using the cabin-facing camera Dog Mode Live Activity – Check on your four-legged friend on your phone through periodic snapshots taken of the cabin

Check on your four-legged friend on your phone through periodic snapshots taken of the cabin Dashcam Viewer Update – Includes new metrics, like steering wheel angle, speed, and more

– Includes new metrics, like steering wheel angle, speed, and more Santa Mode – New graphics, trees, and a lock chime

New graphics, trees, and a lock chime Light Show Update – Addition of Jingle Rush light show

Addition of Jingle Rush light show Custom Wraps and License Plates – Colorizer now allows you to customize your vehicle even further, with custom patterns, license plates, and tint

Colorizer now allows you to customize your vehicle even further, with custom patterns, license plates, and tint Navigation Improvements – Easier layout and setup

Easier layout and setup Supercharger Site Map – Starting at 18 pilot locations, a 3D view of the Supercharger you’re visiting will be available

at 18 pilot locations, a 3D view of the Supercharger you’re visiting will be available Automatic Carpool Lane Routing – Navigation will utilize carpool lanes if enabled

Navigation will utilize carpool lanes if enabled Phone Left Behind Chime – Your car will now tell you if you left a phone inside

Your car will now tell you if you left a phone inside Charge Limit Per Location – Set a charge limit for each location

Set a charge limit for each location ISS Docking Simulator – New game

New game Additional Improvements – Turn off wireless charging pad, Spotify improvements, Rainbow Rave Cave, Lock Sound TRON addition

On Monday, just a few days after Tesla first announced the Holiday Update, people started reporting that it was being deployed to owners.

We noticed a new Tesla software update 2025.44.25.1 on a Model Y AWD LR (2022) in Florida, United States. View the rollout of this update here: https://t.co/rPqISQaNkM — Teslascope (@teslascope) December 8, 2025

It seems the release is a bit of an apology to a particular group, as it has only made its way to Hardware 3 vehicles, particularly the ones using the AMD Ryzen chip.

Tesla has excluded FSD-purchased and subscribed vehicles that are utilizing Hardware 3, so it seems there is a strategy to this limited rollout.

Two Surprise Additions

Tesla has added two additional features with the Holiday Update, which include a new Storage Space for Dashcam feature that shows how much space you have used and remaining on your USB drive.

Additionally, Tesla gamified Supercharging with a new “Charging Passport” feature, which we reported on earlier today.