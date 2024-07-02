Tesla China sells 71,007 vehicles wholesale in June 2024

By

Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla China sold 71,007 vehicles wholesale in June 2024. This number includes both vehicles sold in the domestic Chinese market and cars exported abroad.

Tesla China’s June 2024 results represent a 24.20% year-over-year drop compared to the 93,680 vehicles that were sold wholesale in the same month last year. It also represents a 2.16% month-over-month drop compared to May 2024’s 72,573 units. These lower figures may be partly due to Giga Shanghai reportedly tempering down its vehicle production between March and June 2024.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

BREAKING: Tesla China sold 71,007 (YoY -24.2%) vehicles in June, combined with both exports and retails.



We will know Tesla's full Q2 production and delivery figures in about four hours. pic.twitter.com/GXOAIgxqTe — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) July 2, 2024

Tesla China’s official domestic and export figures, as well as the breakdown of Model 3 and Model Y sales from Giga Shanghai in June 2024, are expected to be released later this month.

As noted in a CNEV Post report, Tesla China sold a total of 205,747 vehicles in the second quarter. This represents a 16.77% year-over-year and 6.85% quarter-over-quarter decrease. From January to June 2024, Tesla China also sold 426,623 vehicles wholesale, a reduction of 10.47% year-over-year. Needless to say, Tesla China would have to work double time in Q3 and Q4 for the EV maker to match or exceed its 2023 results.

CPCA reported Tesla Giga Shanghai wholesale of 71,007 cars for June. 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/yzfPcuVGG6 — Roland Pircher (@piloly) July 2, 2024

Despite its tempered results in the second quarter, Tesla China still plays a significant part in the company’s overall operations. As per Tesla’s Q2 2024 vehicle delivery and production report, the company was able to deliver a total of 443,956 vehicles in the second quarter. From this number, 422,405 were Model 3 and Model Y units.

Tesla’s Q2 2024 vehicle delivery and production report also revealed that the company was also able to produce 410,831 vehicles in the second quarter. From this number, 386,576 were Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers. Giga Shanghai likely accounted for a significant amount of Tesla’s Model 3 production, since the facility and the Fremont Factory are the only plants currently producing the reengineered all-electric sedan.

