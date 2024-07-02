Tesla Energy posts record 9.4 GWh of battery storage deployed in Q2 2024

By

Tesla Energy is no longer a sleeping giant. During the second quarter of 2024, Tesla Energy was able to deploy 9.4 GWh of energy storage products. This represents the highest quarter deployment of energy storage products in Tesla’s history to date.

Tesla Energy was already a standout in the company’s Q1 2024 Update Letter. In the document, Tesla highlighted that Q1’s energy deployments were a new record at 4.1 GWh. As could be seen in Tesla’s Q2 2024 production and delivery report, Q1’s already impressive 4.1 GWh of energy storage deployments grew an astounding 132% quarter-over-quarter and 157% year-over-year.

$TSLA

BREAKING: Tesla distributed 9.4 GWh of energy storage in the second quarter of 2024.



This is the highest ever. It's an incredibly high record.



Declare it a full energy company. pic.twitter.com/tHDj8b8tcP — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) July 2, 2024

Industry watchers have observed that Tesla Energy’s battery storage deployments in Q1 and Q2 are already at 13.5 GWh, with two quarters remaining in the year. This is close to the company’s overall energy storage deployments in 2023. For context, Tesla Energy deployed a total of 14.724 GWh in FY 2023, comprised of 3.889 GWh in Q1, 3.653 GWh in Q2, 3.980 GWh in Q3, and 3.202 GWh in Q4 2023.

Tesla Energy’s impressive gains this Q2 2024 are likely due to the ongoing ramp of the Megapack at the Lathrop Megafactory. Considering that the Lathrop Megafactory has a capacity of 40 GWh per year, the company’s Q2 2023 energy storage deployment results suggest that the facility is nearing its operational capacity. This does not mean to say that Tesla’s Energy storage deployments will plateau from this point forward, of course, as the company is also hard at work constructing its Shanghai Megafactory.

Tesla deployed 9.4 GWh of energy storage products in Q2.



Highest quarterly record at +132% QoQ. Year-to-date deployment nearly surpasses last year's deployment in just two quarters. pic.twitter.com/D2dW7zV6bk — Roland Pircher (@piloly) July 2, 2024

Tesla’s Shanghai Megafactory is expected to have a capacity of 40 GWh per year. Considering that the facility is being built according to the electric vehicle maker’s specifications, however, it would not be surprising if the China-based Megapack plant’s output exceeds 40 GWh per year in the long term. Tesla China officially started the construction of the Shanghai Megafactory in late May, and expectations are high that the facility could start producing Megapack batteries starting Q1 2025.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Energy posts record 9.4 GWh of battery storage deployed in Q2 2024