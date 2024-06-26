Tesla China rehiring sales staff amid Q2 2024 delivery push: report

By

A recent report from China has suggested that Tesla is currently looking to rehire some of the employees who were affected by the company’s recent round of headcount reductions. These efforts come amidst Tesla China’s efforts to deliver as many vehicles to customers as possible before the end of Q2 2024.

Citing multiple former Tesla China employees, local media outlet Jiemian noted that most of the people that the company is looking to rehire are from the sales and service team. This, however, is reportedly proving quite challenging as some of the former Tesla China employees have already been hired by competing electric vehicle makers like Nio’s Onvo brand.

Tesla China is doing a push at the end of the quarter! 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/ppSYWjhOcH — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) June 26, 2024

Tesla’s recent round of layoffs was quite extensive, and recent reports indicate that the company has let go about 14% of its overall global headcount. The reductions, CEO Elon Musk noted, was necessary for Tesla so it could become a lean and efficient company that would be capable of reaching new heights. Musk has grand plans for Tesla in the coming years, with the CEO noting during the 2024 Cyber Roundup that Tesla is not just entering another chapter — it is starting a whole new book.

In China, most of the employees that were reportedly affected by the layoffs were from the sales and service teams. As noted in a CNEV Post report, Tesla’s physical stores in China are typically staffed with eight to nine employees. Following the layoffs, some of Tesla China’s stores reportedly only retained five or six people, as per former Tesla employees who shared their insights to Jiemian.

Tesla Model 3 Performance in China 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/3cWJyyLvHW — wiggle (@w1991e) June 26, 2024

Sentiments within Tesla China have reportedly been quite optimistic lately, particularly since senior vice president Tom Zhu returned to China. As per the publication, Zhu has been personally visiting Tesla China’s physical stores, and his presence has reportedly boosted morale among the company’s employees. Tesla China seems to be quite busy as of late, as hinted at by the 17,500 new vehicle registrations that the electric vehicle maker saw in the week ending June 23, 2024.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China rehiring sales staff amid Q2 2024 delivery push: report