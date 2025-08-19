Tesla Model Y L officially launched: price, features, and more

The Tesla Model Y L has been officially launched in China. The new variant of the all-electric crossover went live on the country’s Model Y configurator Tuesday morning local time.

With a starting price of RMB 339,000 ($47,180), the Model Y L seems to have the makings of a potential best-seller.

Tesla Model Y L at a glance

As could be seen in Tesla China’s official configurator, the Model Y L features a CLTC range of 751 km (467 miles). It also has an estimated 0-100km/h acceleration time of 4.5 seconds, as well as a top speed of 210 km/h.

The Model Y L features a long wheelbase six-seat layout, second row independent seats, continuously variable body damping shock absorbers, and a maximum storage space of 2,539 liters. The vehicle is also offered with an exclusive paint option called Starlight Gold, which is offered for an additional RMB 12,000.

The Model Y L is only offered with 19-inch Mecha Wheels, which feature a unique star-esque pattern. The vehicle is also exclusively offered with a Dark Premium interior for now, though Tesla China stated that a Light Gray Premium interior option will be made available later.

Credit: Tesla China

Tesla Model Y L distinct features

What truly makes the Model Y L unique is its extended wheelbase, which allows the vehicle to comfortably seat seven passengers, even if they are all adults. On its website, Tesla China noted that “each seat has ample legroom and is electrically adjustable and heated, with the second-row seats equipped with electric armrests. Optimized sound insulation effectively reduces noise.”

Interestingly enough, the second row seats of the vehicle also feature electric armrests, which should make things more comfortable for passengers. The second and third row seats also fold flat, which would be perfect for camping. Based on images of the vehicle’s interior, air vents have also been installed on both the second and third row seats, ensuring that all passengers are comfortable during trips.

Estimated deliveries of the Tesla Model Y L are expected to start September 2025.