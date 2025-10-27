Tesla comes through on huge promise for Bay Area ride-hailing service

Tesla has come through on a huge promise for its Bay Area ride-hailing service just two months after aiming to expand to a new territory.

Tesla’s ride-hailing service in the California Bay Area is somewhat similar to what the company is doing with Robotaxi in Austin, Texas.

However, regulatory rules and the fact that the company is operating with someone in the driver’s seat —a stark difference from the operation in Austin —have kept the business categorized as a ride-hailing application in California.

But Tesla is still breaking barriers down with its service, which operates entirely using the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) platform, as the “Safety Monitors” are only there to ensure safety and take over in the most necessary circumstances.

In September, Tesla filed to begin operating its ride-hailing service at various airports in the Bay Area, including San Francisco International Airport, San Jose Mineta International Airport, and Oakland International Airport.

Advertisement

It officially came through on that promise last night, as it announced its Bay Area ride-hailing service would now go to San Jose Mineta International Airport:

Our Bay Area ride-hailing service now goes to SJC airport ✈️ — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) October 27, 2025

The expansion signals a key approval for Tesla to travel to one of the more popular places where people would need or simply want a drop-off. Airports are expensive to park in, so many people utilize ride-hailing services to enable a more economical experience from start to finish.

Advertisement

With this approval for SJC, Tesla will likely gain even more approvals for other airports in the Bay Area in the coming weeks or months.

While Tesla believes at least half of the U.S. population will have access to the company’s Robotaxi program or its ride-hailing service by the end of the year, the first step will be gaining approval in more metropolitan areas.

Tesla is looking to expand to other states, including Nevada, Florida, and Arizona, with its Robotaxi platform in the near future.