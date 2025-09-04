News
Tesla explains why Robotaxis now have safety monitors in the driver’s seat
The update to Austin’s safety monitors became a point of interest among Tesla watchers on social media.
Tesla has provided an explanation about the presence of safety monitors in the driver’s seat of its autonomous Robotaxi units.
The autonomous ride-hailing service is currently being deployed in Austin and the Bay Area, with more cities across the United States expected to gain access to the service later this year.
Safety Monitors
When Tesla launched its initial Robotaxi program in Austin, the company made headlines for operating vehicles without a human in the driver’s seat. Even with this setup, however, Tesla still had safety monitors in the passenger seat of the Robotaxis. The safety monitors, which do not interact with passengers, have been observed to report issues and other behaviors from the autonomous vehicles in real time.
Safety monitors on the driver’s seat were also employed in the service’s Bay Area rollout, though numerous members of the EV community speculated that this was likely done to meet regulations in California. However, with the expansion of the Austin geofence, riders in Tesla’s Robotaxis observed that the safety monitors in the city have been moved to the driver’s seat as well.
Tesla’s explanation
The update to Austin’s safety monitors became a point of interest among Tesla watchers on social media. Longtime FSD tester Whole Mars Catalog, for one, speculated that the move might be due to Texas’ new regulations for autonomous vehicles, which took effect recently. Interestingly enough, the official Tesla Robotaxi account on X responded to the FSD tester, providing an explanation behind the safety monitor’s move to the driver’s seat.
“Safety monitors are only in the driver’s seat for trips that involve highway driving, as a self-imposed cautious first step toward expanding to highways,” the Tesla Robotaxi account noted.
Tesla has been extremely cautious with its autonomous driving program, particularly with the rollout of its Robotaxi service, which use Unsupervised FSD. This is quite understandable considering the negative media slant that Tesla is consistently subjected to, which could very well result in minute incidents or mistakes by Robotaxis being blown out of proportion.
The Boring Company begins hiring for Nashville’s Music City Loop
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee expressed strong support for the project.
Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has started recruitment efforts for the Music City Loop, an underground tunnel system designed to link downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee expressed strong support for the project, describing it as a cost-free alternative to traditional mass transit systems that could ease traffic congestion in the city. Initial digging began in mid-August, with visible progress reported by September 1, as noted in a WKRN report.
Job creation and project scope
The Boring Company is currently seeking engineers, electricians, mechanics, and operations coordinators as part of its hiring drive for the Music City Loop in Nashville. Gov. Lee emphasized that unlike large-scale transit projects that typically cost billions, the tunnel system will not burden taxpayers.
“We’ve been trying to find ways, Metro Nashville has in particular, to develop transit in the city for a long time. It costs billions and billions of dollars to build out transit systems. We now have an opportunity to have a transit system that costs the taxpayers nothing,” Lee said, calling the effort the fast lane to the city’s future.
The Music City Loop aims to provide a quick and efficient link between the city center and the airport, similar to The Boring Company’s other tunnel projects like the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop. Officials have praised the company for cooperating with state permitting and regulatory requirements, suggesting that the Nashville Loop project is advancing in line with established processes.
Community reactions and concerns
While officials are optimistic, community response has been mixed. Some residents have raised concerns about the speed of approval and a lack of public discussion before construction began.
Nashville resident Taylor John cited environmental impacts and worries that the tunnel could primarily serve tourists rather than local commuters. “I have a lot of concerns, first of all, by how fast this decision was made, I don’t think there was a lot of discussion from the members of the community before this decision was made. It’s going to impact us,” the resident stated.
Others, however, see the project as an innovative leap forward. “There’s a whole untapped potential underneath our feet,” resident Nathaniel Lehrer stated. “Anything that can save time when picking up family or friends or you need to catch a flight, it’d be an awesome option to have.”
Miami Beach Mayor considering Elon Musk’s Boring Company tunnels
Miami Beach faces unique constraints, including chronic flooding, porous limestone foundations, and its low elevation near sea level.
Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner has asked city commissioners to consider whether underground transit tunnels could be a feasible solution to the city’s worsening traffic.
The proposal reflects growing interest in exploring unconventional transit options, especially after city leaders rejected plans to extend the downtown Miami Metromover to South Beach.
New transit alternatives
In a memo, Meiner noted that his request is not tied to a single project but is intended to open a broader discussion on engineering challenges, environmental impacts, potential funding, and integration with existing transit systems. Miami Beach faces unique constraints, including chronic flooding, porous limestone foundations, and its low elevation near sea level, according to Axios.
The tunnel idea is not entirely new. In 2022, Meiner suggested reaching out to Elon Musk’s The Boring Company to discuss potential projects, citing the firm’s work on the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas. At the time, the city passed a resolution to study tunnels further, though it remains unclear whether any formal discussions with the tunneling startup actually took place.
Previous proposals
The Boring Company has shown interest in South Florida before. In 2021 and 2022, it submitted plans for Tesla-powered tunnel systems in Fort Lauderdale and North Miami Beach. While the Fort Lauderdale project was later suspended, reports suggest the North Miami Beach proposal remained active into 2023. Musk also met with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in 2021 to discuss tunnel systems, though no progress has been reported since.
The Boring Company has garnered some experience with consumer tunnels over the years, thanks in no small part to the Las Vegas Convention Center and Vegas Loops, which use Tesla vehicles. The greater Vegas Loop is still being expanded today, and efforts are underway to transition the Teslas being used in the tunnels to use Unsupervised FSD.
Tesla owners are celebrating Model Y L first deliveries
The timing of the Model Y L’s release aligns with growing demand for Tesla vehicles in China.
Tesla customers in China seem to be loving the Model Y L. This was hinted at in posts from the electric vehicle maker on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
The Model Y L is Tesla’s entry into China’s competitive six-seat crossover SUV segment, which has previously been out of reach for the standard Model Y.
Model Y L delivery celebrations
Tesla Model Y L owners in China have been sharing enthusiastic reviews following the delivery of their vehicles. Many cited the SUV’s safety, practicality, and family-friendly design as key reasons for choosing the vehicle. Several noted that they placed orders for the vehicle without seeing the Model Y L in person, while others highlighted that they “only trust Tesla for its safety and technology.”
“For our two kids and two grandparents, the six-seater Model Y L is perfect for our family of six. Because we trust Tesla’s safety and intelligent features, we placed a blind order to be among the first owners to take delivery!” one Model Y L owner stated, as translated by Tesla watcher @tslaming.
Owners praised the six-seater’s handling, spaciousness, and advanced features, with one calling it “perfect” compared to competitors. Families highlighted the Model Y L’s suitability for accommodating children and grandparents, while others described upgrading from previous Teslas as a natural choice. Some even made long trips to pick up their vehicles, eager to take road trips across China in the new model.
“This is my second Tesla, and I specially took the high-speed train to pick it up! The first thing I’ll do with my new car is take my family and dog on a road trip to Xinjiang, and travel all over China with the Model Y L,” another Model Y L customer wrote.
Tesla Model Y specs
Unveiled on August 19, the Model Y L joins Tesla’s existing five-seat variants in China, offering a larger footprint and additional seating. Priced from RMB 339,000 ($47,460), the vehicle is positioned above the RWD and long-range AWD five-seat versions. The Model Y L is longer than the standard Model Y, with a wheelbase extended to 3,040 mm.
The timing of the Model Y L’s release aligns with growing demand for Tesla vehicles in China. Recent insurance registration data showed 12,500 Tesla units recorded last week, a 21% increase from the previous week’s 10,300 units. Analysts expect the addition of the six-seat SUV to broaden Tesla’s appeal to families seeking larger electric options, further boosting sales momentum this third quarter.
