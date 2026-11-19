Tesla has opened public rides in its purpose-built Cybercab robotaxi in Dallas, the second U.S. city after Austin to receive the two-seat, steering-wheel-free vehicle.

On November 19, the company made it official with a post stating, “Howdy Dallas. Cybercab has arrived in your city.” Tesla has been teasing the expansion to Dallas for several weeks:

Howdy Dallas Cybercab has arrived in your city https://t.co/4coXmRuIfz — Robotaxi (@robotaxi) November 19, 2026

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Riders can book through the Tesla Robotaxi app. Tesla had already been operating unsupervised Model Y Robotaxis in Dallas since April, the Cybercab addition brings its dedicated autonomous vehicle into the same network.

App notifications and the official post confirm the service is now available to the public, following a tease the day before and a commitment made on the October 21 Q3 2026 earnings call by AI software chief Ashok Elluswamy that Dallas would be next.

Cybercab rides first began in limited areas of Austin in early September 2026. After an invite-only event on September 3, public hailing started shortly thereafter. The Austin fleet grew rapidly, Musk later noted it had increased roughly tenfold in the first weeks, and the service has operated unsupervised, with hours expanding toward 24/7 coverage.

The vehicle, produced at Gigafactory Texas, features butterfly doors, no pedals or steering wheel, and relies entirely on Tesla’s unsupervised Full Self-Driving software.

Expanding Cybercab beyond Austin is a significant signal for several reasons. It shows Tesla moving from a concentrated pilot to multi-city deployment of its purpose-built robotaxi, validating that the software stack and vehicle-specific data accumulation can transfer to new environments.

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Executives have described plans to reach additional cities by the end of 2026, using the same software alongside Model Y Robotaxis.

The move intensifies competition with Waymo, which operates larger unsupervised fleets across more markets, while reinforcing Tesla’s long-term bet on transportation-as-a-service as a core business. Most Cybercabs are expected to remain company-owned for the fleet rather than sold privately, allowing Tesla to control utilization and scale.

Separately, Tesla has begun inviting select customers to purchase Cybercabs for personal use, with deliveries targeted for December.

Tesla priced the Cybercab $29,990 before taxes with a required $299 monthly Autonomy Subscription, and a $1,000 non-refundable deposit, with initial deliveries focused on Austin. Company leaders have emphasized that customer volumes will start small while the vast majority of vehicles stay in Tesla’s own Robotaxi network.