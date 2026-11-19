Tesla added a record 200 Cybercabs to its Texas Robotaxi fleet in a single day, pushing the purpose-built two-seater past 750 registered units in the state. The batch landed on the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles automated vehicle register at 3:45 p.m. CT on November 17 and included 200 Cybercabs and one Model Y. Tesla’s Cybercab count had sat at 573 since late October before the jump.

The additions also put Tesla back ahead of Waymo on the register. Tesla now has 1,507 vehicles registered for driverless operation in Texas against Waymo’s 1,321, a lead of 186. Waymo had been ahead by 15 vehicles before the batch arrived. Tesla first passed Waymo on November 10, as Teslarati reported, before Waymo briefly moved back in front.

🚨 There are more CYBERCABS in the Tesla Robotaxi fleet in Texas than Model Y! https://t.co/BdRK2LnnAP — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 18, 2026

Cybercabs now make up 51.3 percent of Tesla’s registered Texas fleet, at 773 units against 734 Model Ys. Waymo’s fleet in the state is split between 874 Jaguar I-PACEs and 447 Ojai vehicles.

The register does not say where vehicles will operate, and registration does not mean a car is carrying riders. Still, the timing lines up with Tesla’s plans for Dallas. On the company’s third quarter earnings call in October, AI chief Ashok Elluswamy said, “next month, we’ll be launching in Dallas,” and a video posted over the weekend showed more than 50 Cybercabs parked in rows at a Dallas lot, with more on a car carrier nearby. Tesla has not announced a start date.

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Dallas is already one of Tesla’s busiest Robotaxi markets. Model Y Robotaxis there have run without anyone in the driver’s seat around the clock since November 11, and the city logged 608,130 miles with no safety monitor between January 22 and October 18, second only to Austin, according to Tesla’s first Robotaxi Safety Report. Public Cybercab rides have been limited to Austin since the vehicle joined the service in September.

The fleet growth comes as Tesla shifts more of its factory capacity toward the Cybercab. The company is winding down Cybertruck production at Giga Texas by the end of summer 2027 to make room, and announced this week a €3 billion expansion of Giga Berlin with a new building designed to produce up to 1 million Cybercabs a year starting in 2029, as Teslarati covered.

Some Cybercabs will soon go to private owners too. Tesla began inviting select customers to buy the vehicle for personal use last week at $29,990 with a required $299 monthly Autonomy Subscription, with deliveries targeted for December in the same five Texas cities where Robotaxi operates.