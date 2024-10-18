Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series ends after 11 months

By

Tesla has formally concluded the Cybertruck Foundation Series. A look at the all-electric pickup truck’s order page online shows that the Cybertruck could now be ordered on its base form. Any references to the Foundation Series have also been removed from the vehicle’s order page.

With the Foundation Series over, the Tesla Cybertruck now starts at $79,990 for the All Wheel Drive (AWD) variant. This still makes the Cybertruck a very premium-priced vehicle, but the retirement of the Foundation Series means that the all-electric pickup truck can now be acquired for a significantly lower price.

In its base form, the Cybertruck AWD offers 325 miles of EPA-estimated range, a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, and a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds. In its tri-motor Cyberbeast trim, the Cybertruck gets an EPA-estimated range of 301 miles, 11,000 pounds of towing capacity, and a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds.

Ultimately, the Cybertruck Foundation Series lasted nearly 11 months, considering that the first deliveries of the vehicle were held at the end of November 2023. This is quite impressive considering that buyers of the all-electric pickup truck are well aware that a more affordable version of the Cybertruck will be available after the Foundation Series ends.

Tesla has not released detailed sales figures for the Cybertruck Foundation Series, though Kelley Blue Book’s EV Sales Report for Q3 2024 noted that a total of 28,250 Cybertrucks were sold from January to September 2024. From this number, 16,692 Cybertrucks were sold in the third quarter. This was enough to make the all-electric pickup truck the United States’ third best-selling EV in Q3 2024.

With the Foundation Series now finished, and with customers now freely able to order the Cybertruck from Tesla’s official website, the true test for the vehicle’s sales would begin. Tesla skeptics claim that the company has exhausted the Cybertruck’s pre-orders and the vehicle now has a demand problem, but such sentiments seem premature. If any, it would be interesting to see how many more customers the Cybertruck could attract with its lower entry price.

