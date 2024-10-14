By

Cox Automotive data has revealed that the Tesla Cybertruck was the United States’ third best-selling electric vehicle in the third quarter of 2024. The all-electric pickup truck was just behind its two stablemates, the Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan, which were the U.S.’ best and second-best-selling EVs in Q3 2024, respectively.

As could be seen in Kelley Blue Book’s Electric Vehicle Sales Report Q3 2024, Tesla remains the undisputed king of EVs in the United States, with 166,923 vehicles sold in the third quarter. Year-to-date, Tesla has sold 471,374 vehicles in the United States, accounting for 49.8% of the country’s electric vehicle sector.

Arguably the most surprising EV in Kelly Blue Book’s report was the Cybertruck, which sold 16,692 units in Q3 2024 and 28,250 year-to-date. These results make the Cybertruck the third best-selling EV in the United States in Q3 2024. It also makes the Cybertruck quite dominant in the battery electric pickup truck segment.

For context, the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and Chevrolet Silverado EV sold 7,162, 3,817, and 1,995 units in the third quarter, respectively. This means that the Cybertruck, with its sales of 16,692 units in Q3, outsold its three biggest rivals combined during the quarter. That’s not bad at all for a vehicle that is constantly criticized and mocked in the news and social media.

The U.S.’ EV segment is completely dominated by the Model Y crossover, which sold 86,801 units in Q3 2024. Year-to-date, the Model Y’s U.S. sales were tracked at 284,831 units, which means that the all-electric crossover accounts for 30.1% of the United States’ electric vehicle sector on its own. This is especially impressive considering that some buyers may be waiting for a potential update to the Model Y, similar to the Model 3’s “Highland” update.

Following the Model Y was the Tesla Model 3 sedan, which sold 58,423 units in the third quarter. Year-to-date, a total of 131,975 Model 3 sedans were sold in the United States. While this number is notably lower than the Model Y’s sales, it does highlight the the momentum of the reengineered Model 3, which has received rave reviews from professionals and consumers alike. It should also be noted that the Model 3 is only produced in the Fremont Factory and Giga Shanghai, unlike the Model Y, which is produced in the Fremont Factory, Giga Shanghai, Gigafactory Texas, and Gigafactory Berlin.

Kelley Blue Book’s Electric Vehicle Sales Report Q3 2024 can be viewed below.

Tesla Cybertruck is US’ 3rd best-selling EV in Q3, behind Model 3 and Model Y