Tesla Cybertruck gets a new gig as Oracle Police Cruiser

Larry Ellison of Oracle is planning to use the Tesla Cybertruck as an upcoming police car, he said.

Ellison, a former member of Tesla’s Board of Directors and a good friend of CEO Elon Musk, made the announcement yesterday at the Oracle CloudWorld conference in Las Vegas, highlighting the unique design of the Cybertruck and how it was his favorite car.

“Our next-generation police car is coming out very soon,” Ellison said at the conference. “It’s my favorite police car. It’s my favorite car, actually. It’s Elon’s favorite car.”

Ellison teased his knowledge of additional details as well, as the Cybertruck is set to be delivered soon.

“I know too much about it. Some of it is still to be disclosed,” Ellison added.

Larry Ellison has unveiled Oracle’s next-gen Police car will be a @Tesla Cybertruck. He showed a rendering of it at his CloudWorld talk. “It’s my favorite car; It’s @elonmusk favorite car. It’s incredible. I know too much about it. Some of it is still to be disclosed.” pic.twitter.com/c9gnUwgisw — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 20, 2023

The Cybertruck has yet to be detailed by Tesla in terms of pricing, available configurations, or a delivery date. Of course, Ellison’s position as Musk’s friend, a former Board member, and a huge supporter of Tesla may have helped him get some of this information before anyone else has access to it.

The Cybertruck is going to be highly capable, as it will feature a strong powertrain that is geared toward confronting any challenge it comes across. It will also have the advantages that other police departments have had from adopting EVs as their cruisers.

These include cost savings from maintenance and gas, as well as an ultra-fast powertrain that will assist in instances of high-speed pursuits. Other officers have stated that the quiet nature of an EV is a major advantage for catching perpetrators in the act.

The Cybertruck has been in production for some time now, and over 100 units have been built by Tesla so far. Many of them have been captured in public sightings as Tesla continues to perform initial testing on them as production moves closer.

