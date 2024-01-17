Tesla Destination Charger sites can now host self-serve drive demos

By

Tesla’s Destination Chargers offer a unique draw to businesses like hotels, restaurants, parking garages and more, letting electric vehicle (EV) owners charge while they stay, eat, or otherwise. Now, Tesla is also letting owners of Destination Charging sites host their own self-serve drive demos of the brand’s vehicles, as seen in an email from the automaker this week.

The self-serve demo program invite was sent in an email to Sawyer Merritt, who posted the news on X on Wednesday. The email notes that Destination Charger hosts can get up to four demo drive vehicles, generating additional revenue, while Tesla manages and maintains appointments for property owners at no cost. The email also says that current sites hosting demos will host an average of 35 or more demo drives per week.

“Get more out of your investment in Tesla Destination Charging by hosting self-serve demo drives at your property,” writes Tesla. “Attract new visitors, increase awareness about electric vehicle charging at your properties and create future customers out of new electric vehicle owners.”

You can see a screenshot from the email below, as shared by Merritt.

The automaker debuted its self-serve demo drive system just last year, letting users schedule an appointment to test drive one of its cars at a nearby location through a Tesla account. Some Destination Charging sites, such as this Emeryville, California, Hyatt location, are already listed as self-serve demo drive sites, and it’s likely that more businesses will sign up in the future.

Destination Charging sites include a Tesla wall connector for guests to charge with, and the automaker says on its website that there are more than 40,000 wall connector units at Destination Charging locations. Property owners and business who would like to be a part of Tesla’s Destination Charging program can apply on the company’s Charging Partners web page.

You can also see a short teaser of Tesla’s Destination Charger program below.

