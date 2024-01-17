Tesla dominates Carvana EV sales, but the order might surprise you

By

Tesla dominated Carvana’s 2023 EV sales figures, but the order of vehicles might surprise you.

To our surprise, the Tesla Model Y was not Carvana’s best-selling EV in 2023; the Model 3 was. The Model Y was third, trailing the Nissan LEAF.

It is a surprise considering the Model Y has largely dominated EV sales and led Tesla’s internal sales figures for a few years, especially this past year in the United States.

Although Carvana did not list specific figures for each vehicle’s sales, the Model 3 topped the list. The Model S and Model X also finished sixth and seventh in the rankings, respectively.

“We are dedicated to building an inventory that reflects our customers’ tastes and preferences, and this includes increasing our selection of electric vehicles as more models come to market and more consumers choose to buy cars in this category,” Brian Boyd, Senior Vice President of Inventory for Carvana, said.

Carvana sold 57 different EV makes and models last year, a 29 percent increase compared to 2022.

The Top 10 was as follows:

Tesla Model 3

Nissan LEAF

Tesla Model Y

BMW i3

Chevrolet Volt

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model X

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Volkswagen e-Golf

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Carvana’s sales figures are interesting, to say the least, considering Kelley Blue Book’s recently released list of the best-selling EVs in the United States last year, where the Model Y dominated every other EV on the market, including the Model 3.

The Model Y and Model 3 made up 51.7 percent of the total EV sales in the U.S., according to the figures. The Model Y sold 394,497 times last year, while the Model 3 accounted for 220,910.

The Model 3 was Tesla’s staple vehicle for years, and to an extent, it still is. However, the Model Y has quickly overtaken its sibling as it is more desirable due to its size and affordability.

Interest in EVs is also growing, according to J.D. Power, who said 61 percent of car buyers are considering an electric vehicle for their next car.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla dominates Carvana EV sales, but the order might surprise you