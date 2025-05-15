Elon Musk
Tesla’s Elon Musk clarifies shocking Optimus fact
Musk clarified that while Optimus is already impressive today, it is still very far from its planned final form.
This week has been a tour de force of Tesla Optimus demonstrations. But even with the humanoid robot’s already impressive capabilities, CEO Elon Musk dropped a comment that truly made Optimus even more exciting.
Inasmuch as Optimus today is likely one of the most advanced humanoid robots in the industry, it is still nothing close to what Tesla really wants to create.
Optimus Demonstrations
Optimus’ demonstrations this week caught headlines because they showed the humanoid robot performing impressive dance moves. Initially, a video posted by Elon Musk on social media platform X showed Optimus dancing while being tethered to a cable. A follow up video upped the ante, with Optimus performing actual ballet moves without any support.
Comments from Tesla Vice President of Optimus (Tesla Bot) Milan Kovac revealed that the humanoid robot’s movements were fully learned in simulation and zero-shot transferred to real without extra training. Elon Musk later joked that he would be accompanied by a troupe of dancing Optimus robots at the 2024 Tesla Annual Shareholder Meeting.
Not Even Close
But in another follow-up comment on X, Musk clarified that while Optimus is already impressive today, it is still very far from its planned final form. This was quite surprising as the humanoid robot is already in initial production at the Fremont Factory. Even in its current state, Optimus also looks production-ready. Elon Musk even noted that Optimus robots are just walking around Tesla’s factories today around the clock, charging themselves as needed.
With this in mind, one could wonder what Optimus’ final form could really be like. While the humanoid robot’s current iteration is already pretty sleek, perhaps Tesla is still developing Optimus until its appearance could mirror the robot’s static display model that the company showed off back in 2021. That Optimus model featured very human proportions and joints, making it look more like an android from a sci-fi flick than a humanoid robot with obvious mechanical parts.
Elon Musk
Tesla recruits data collection operators for Optimus bot development
Tesla is recruiting Data Collection Operators to propel the development of its Optimus humanoid robot. The new hires will be critical in supporting Tesla’s data collection team to refine the Optimus bot.
The primary responsibilities of Data Collection Operators include gathering data, addressing engineering requests, and providing equipment feedback. Candidates must demonstrate data-driven decision-making and enthusiasm for robotics.
“We are looking for someone with enthusiasm for the field of robotics and a strong desire to contribute to the development of [the] Tesla Bot,” Tesla noted.
Available shifts for Tesla’s Data Collection Operators include 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 4:00 PM–12:30 AM, or 12:00 AM–8:30 AM, with flexibility for overtime and weekend work.
Operators will walk pre-determined test routes daily, wearing motion capture suits and Virtual Reality headsets to perform specific movements based on project needs. Requirements include the ability to walk over seven hours daily while carrying up to 30 pounds, a height between 5’6” and 6’, and comfort with extended VR use. Candidates must also exhibit hand/eye coordination, body awareness, and the ability to travel up to 25% of the time with daily regional driving.
Elon Musk recently showcased Optimus advancements, sharing a dance video highlighting the Tesla bot’s agility and swift progress. Optimus has evolved significantly since its 2022 debut at AI Day, where semi-functional prototypes walked and moved arms. Critics initially questioned its reliance on remote control, but Tesla’s ongoing efforts are silencing doubters.
Morgan Stanley analysts project a $5 trillion market for humanoid robots by mid-century, with Tesla’s Optimus poised to capitalize in industrial and commercial applications. As Tesla pushes the boundaries of robotics, the Data Collection Operator roles underscore its commitment to innovation.
With Optimus advancing, Tesla’s recruitment reflects its strategic focus on AI and robotics. The data collected will refine the Optimus bot. Tesla Optimus could transform industries and position Tesla as a leader in the humanoid robot market, aligning with Musk’s vision for a tech-driven future.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s $56B pay package under review by new Tesla committee
Tesla forms a special board committee to reassess Elon Musk’s 2018 compensation. New performance-based options may be on the table for Musk.
Tesla’s board has established a special committee to evaluate CEO Elon Musk’s pay package. The move comes as the company navigates a pivotal shift in its strategic direction.
According to the Financial Times, the new committee could craft a new stock options package. The committee, comprising Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm and independent director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, is tasked with reviewing Musk’s compensation, noted sources familiar with the matter.
The group will explore alternative compensation methods for Musk’s past contributions if the 2018 $56 billion pay package is not reinstated. Any new stock options would be tied to Tesla meeting financial, operational, and share price targets. Musk’s 2018 pay package is currently under appeal.
Last month, Tesla disclosed the formation of a special committee to address compensation matters involving Musk, though details were sparse. In March 2025, Musk appealed to restore his record-breaking $56 billion compensation, arguing that Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathleen McCormick made “multiple legal errors” in rescinding it. The appeal began on March 11, 2025. Musk along with current and former Tesla directors are challenging McCormick’s application of the entire fairness standard in her ruling.
Tesla is at a crossroads as it pushes forward with robotaxis and humanoid robots. This shift repositions Tesla as an AI and robotics leader rather than a traditional automaker. Elon Musk is Tesla’s largest shareholder, holding a 13% stake. Earlier this month, Denholm refuted a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the board was seeking a replacement for Musk, reaffirming his central role in the company.
The committee’s review underscores Tesla’s efforts to align Musk’s compensation with its evolving goals amid legal and strategic challenges. As the appeal progresses and Tesla doubles down on AI-driven innovation, the outcome could shape the company’s leadership and market trajectory. With Musk’s vision steering Tesla toward uncharted territory, the compensation debate highlights the high stakes of balancing shareholder value with transformative ambition.
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms Robotaxi will come to Saudi Arabia
Tesla Robotaxi will be in Saudi Arabia one day, Elon Musk confirms.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum on Tuesday that the company’s Robotaxi platform would eventually land in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, essentially confirming the intention to grow a driverless fleet of vehicles outside of the United States.
This is the first time Musk has specifically confirmed Tesla’s intention to expand into Saudi Arabia, although based on the company’s plans, a global expansion is more expected than a confined Robotaxi platform that is limited to only the West.
Musk confirmed during the Investment Forum, where the U.S. agreed with the Saudis to a $600 billion investment pledge, that Robotaxi would eventually expand to the country. The CEO did not mention a specific timeframe, but Tesla is set to launch the Robotaxi platform in Austin, Texas, in June.
“Really, you can think of cars, or future cars, as being robots on four wheels. I think it will be very exciting to have autonomous vehicles here in the Kingdom, if you’re amenable.”
🚨 Tesla Robotaxi will be available in Saudi Arabia, Elon Musk confirms:
“You heard it here from Elon! He’s bringing Robotaxi to the Kingdom.” pic.twitter.com/3IeaZezYb8
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 13, 2025
As Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite is still supervised, it is expanding to other parts of the globe. Earlier this year, it made its way to China for the first time ever, with many giving rave reviews of the driver assistance platform.
Tesla plans to expand to Europe later this year, but the company is still awaiting regulatory approval from EU agencies, something that will likely take some time to complete.
The big takeaway is that the Robotaxi platform is not confined to a single model, like the Cybercab. Instead, Robotaxi could be any Tesla vehicle, as long as it is capable of unsupervised Full Self-Driving. This is something that will require Tesla to work with local authorities to first launch a Supervised version of the suite, which could then expand to the unsupervised FSD platform, enabling a Robotaxi network in the country.
Nevertheless, Tesla’s relationship with the Middle East seems to be good. The company recently launched the Cybertruck in Saudi Arabia, enabling customer orders just last month.
Tesla confirms Cybertruck will make its way out of North America this year
Additionally, Musk’s Starlink was recently given approval for both maritime and aviation use cases, expanding the relationship between the country and the CEO. This was also confirmed during the Investment Forum today.
Tesla’s Elon Musk clarifies shocking Optimus fact
Mysterious covered Tesla vehicles spotted testing in Giga Texas
SpaceX touts Starlink as GPS alternative in FCC PNT push
Tesla offers legacy Model Y owners an interesting promotion
Tesla’s Hollywood Diner is finally getting close to opening
Tesla doubles down on Robotaxi launch date, putting a big bet on its timeline
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla offers legacy Model Y owners an interesting promotion
-
News1 week ago
Tesla Cybertruck Range Extender gets canceled
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk is now a remote DOGE worker: White House Chief of Staff
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla preps for a Cybercab takeover of the Robotaxi platform after pilot program
-
Lifestyle2 weeks ago
Tesla Semi futuristic sci-fi acceleration sound will never get old
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla hints at June 1 launch of Robotaxi platform in Austin
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tariff reprieve might be ‘Tesla-friendly,’ but it’s also an encouragement to others
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla Cybertruck RWD production in full swing at Giga Texas