Tesla Europe registrations are seeing even more momentum as Q3 nears end

Tesla registrations across Europe rose sharply in the week of September 15-21, with new data showing the company’s best week of the quarter. Over the week, industry trackers reported 5,500 Tesla sales across 10 European markets, a 25.3% increase week-over-week.

The improvement suggests that Tesla may be regaining some momentum after months of uneven performance tied to its Model Y refresh earlier this year.

Quarterly trends and stabilization

The 5,500 registrations marked Tesla’s strongest showing in Q3 2025 so far, as per data shared by industry watcher Piloly on social media platform X. With about a week left in Q3 2025, Tesla’s European sales are up 6.3% quarter-over-quarter. Year-to-date, however, Tesla’s European deliveries are still 20% lower compared to 2024’s figures.

The data covers roughly 60% of Europe's EV market, including major countries such as the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, and Italy. While Tesla remains under last year's levels, its recent rebound suggests that the availability of the updated Model Y may very well be helping stabilize demand.



This is +25.3% WoW and the best week of the quarter. The quarter after 12 weeks is +6.3% QoQ and -11.5% YoY. YTD sales are -20.0% year-over-year.



Currently, only Norway, Spain, Iceland and Lithuania in Europe have growing year-to-date Tesla sales compared to last year.



The UK, the largest Tesla market in Europe, is close to achieving growth. Spain is the only market to have grown for three consecutive years.

Market dynamics across Europe

Tesla’s overall performance this year in Europe remains uneven depending on the country. Norway has emerged as a bright spot, with Q3 2025 already matching last year’s totals and on pace for a record-setting quarter, as noted in a previous report. In Sweden, however, Tesla’s sales remain heavily impacted with notable year-over-year declines.

Despite the lingering year-to-date shortfall, September’s registration momentum suggests that earlier concerns about Tesla’s European slump may have been overstated. With several days still left in the quarter, all eyes are on whether Tesla can maintain its recent pace and close the gap with its 2024 figures.