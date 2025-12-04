Tesla extends FSD Supervised ride-alongs in Europe by three months

Tesla appears to be doubling down on its European Full Self-Driving (Supervised) push, with the company extending its demo ride-along program by three months until the end of March 2026. The update seems to have been implemented due to overwhelming demand.

Needless to say, it does appear that FSD fever is starting to catch in Europe.

Extended FSD demonstrations

Tesla EU Policy and Business Development Manager Ivan Komušanac shared on LinkedIn that the company is offering ride-along experiences in Germany, France and Italy while working toward FSD (Supervised) approval in Europe.

He noted that this provides a great feedback opportunity from the general public, encouraging participants to record and share their experiences. For those unable to book in December, Komušanac teased more slots as “Christmas presents.”

Tesla watcher Sawyer Merritt highlighted the extension on X, stating that dates now run from December 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, in multiple cities including Stuttgart-Weinstadt, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf in Germany. This suggests that the FSD ride-along program in Europe has officially been extended until the end of the first quarter of 2026.

NEWS: Following high demand, @Tesla has extended its FSD (Supervised) demo program in Europe by 3 months until the end of March 2026, allowing a lot more people to experience FSD for the first time.



Germany, France and Italy are all now showing dates of Dec 1 2025 – March 2026,… pic.twitter.com/7DMSUz1pY1— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 3, 2025

Tesla EU Policy and Business Development Manager Ivan Komušanac in new LinkedIn post: "We are currently offering ride-along experience in Germany, France, and Italy, as we are working towards an approval of FSD (supervised) in Europe. This is a great feedback opportunity from the… pic.twitter.com/Pdh3LMnM9g— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 3, 2025

Building momentum for European approval

Replies to Merritt’s posts buzzed with excitement, with users like @AuzyMale noting that Cologne and Düsseldorf are already fully booked. This sentiment was echoed by numerous other Tesla enthusiasts on social media. Calls for the program’s expansion to other European territories have also started gaining steam, with some X users suggesting Switzerland and Finland as the next locations for FSD ride-alongs.

Ultimately, the Tesla EU Policy and Business Development Manager’s post aligns with the company’s broader FSD efforts in Europe. As per recent reports, Tesla recently demonstrated FSD’s capabilities for Rome officials. Reporters from media outlets in France and Germany have also published positive reviews of FSD’s capabilities on real-world roads.