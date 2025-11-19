Tesla FSD and Robotaxis are making people aware how bad human drivers are

Tesla FSD and the Robotaxi network are becoming so good in their self-driving performance, they are starting to highlight just how bad humans really are at driving.

This could be seen in several observations from the electric vehicle community.

Robotaxis are better than Uber, actually

Tesla’s Robotaxi service is only available in Austin and the Bay Area for now, but those who have used the service have generally been appreciative of its capabilities and performance. Some Robotaxi customers have observed that the service is simply so much more affordable than Uber, and its driving is actually really good. Perhaps my biggest takeaway from comparing Robotaxi to uber isn’t how cheap Robotaxi is… it’s how insanely expensive uber has become.

This was a ~5 minute ride and uber was saying it would cost $24 CDN ($17.16 USD).

That’s absurdly expensive. pic.twitter.com/vXgcpyl0Ea— Devin Olsen (@DevinOlsenn) November 7, 2025

One veteran Tesla owner, @BLKMDL3, recently noted that the Robotaxi service has become better than Uber simply because FSD now drives better than some human drivers. Apart from the fact that Robotaxis allow riders to easily sync their phones to the rear display, the vehicles generally provide a significantly more comfortable ride than their manually-driven counterparts from Uber. Robotaxi is so much better than Uber.



Was in an uber earlier that kept hitting the brakes, super jerky acceleration and just not a comfortable experience at all.



Robotaxi is smooth, clean, and I have a screen that syncs with my Tesla app. So much nicer. pic.twitter.com/xfQP6soG5Z— Zack (@BLKMDL3) November 17, 2025

FSD is changing the narrative, one ride at a time

It appears that FSD V14 really is something special. The update has received wide acclaim from users since it was released, and the positive reactions are still coming. This was highlighted in a recent post from Tesla owner Travis Nicolette, who shared a recent experience with FSD. As per the Tesla owner, he was quite surprised as his car was able to accomplish a U-turn in a way that exceeded human drivers.

Awesome late night FSD experience for me the other night. I removed destination and it just kept driving up the highway. I was jamming to some @nfrealmusic and just enjoying the ride.



The next video shows where I decide it’s time to head back. I hit the home button and within… pic.twitter.com/kXX4SzmqlK— Travis Nicolette (@TravNicolette) November 18, 2025

Yet another example of FSD’s smooth and safe driving was showcased in a recent video, which showed a safety monitor of a Bay Area Robotaxi falling asleep in the driver’s seat. In any other car, a driver falling asleep at the wheel could easily result in a grave accident, but thanks to FSD, both the safety monitor and the passengers remained safe. I'm sorry for this person, but this kind of image shows why humans shouldn't drive anymore. pic.twitter.com/0ENCL8tABk— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) November 19, 2025

These observations, if any, really show that Tesla’s focus on autonomy would result in safer roads for everyone. As per the IIHS, there were 40,901 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2023. The NHTSA also estimated that in 2017, 91,000 police-reported crashes involved drowsy drivers. These crashes led to an estimated 50,000 people injured and 800 deaths. FSD could lower all these tragic statistics by a notable margin.