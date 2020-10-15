Ron Baron doesn’t want TSLA investors to forget about SpaceX

Many Tesla investors are in it for the long haul, not looking to let go of even a fraction of their holdings for several years based on increased demand expectations. However, other opportunities to invest in hot companies are still available, and new companies will come out with IPOs in the future. One of them is another Elon Musk-headed entity called SpaceX, which Ron Baron, a legendary investor and TSLA shareholder, doesn’t want to get swept under the rug.

Despite Tesla’s overwhelming success in the market, which has made Baron a substantial $1.5 billion sum, other investments will be available. SpaceX, while not publicly traded at the current time, could be eventually. Baron believes that the aerospace company, which has massive financial backing and support from NASA and works directly with the American space administration, could be as big as the electric automaker eventually.

“In SpaceX, I think that has a chance to be just as large as Tesla. We’ll see,” Baron said during an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on October 14th. Baron used the interview also to outline Tesla’s path to a $2 trillion market cap.

"What I want to be known as is not only the Tesla guy but the SpaceX guy," says legendary investor Ron Baron. "In SpaceX I think that has a chance to be just as large as Tesla. We'll see." pic.twitter.com/6ljEVtkHeS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) October 14, 2020

But SpaceX also holds a substantial place in Baron’s investment-savvy mind. While Tesla remains a primary focus because it is currently traded, Baron is looking for other opportunities to increase his portfolio’s value.

SpaceX is the answer to expanded the valuation of Baron’s massive holdings.

Baron is currently a private investor in SpaceX and explained that he could not talk much about its future plans. He did state that he has “probably a 1%” stake in the company. However, he is bullish on SpaceX, too, and wants investors to recognize that he is not only a “Tesla guy.”

“When I go to restaurants, we sit on terraces. People will comment to me, ‘Oh, there’s the Tesla guy.’ What I want to be known as, ultimately, is not just the Tesla guy, but also the SpaceX guy,” Baron said.

In terms of future outlook, Baron doesn’t believe that SpaceX will be a minuscule company compared to Tesla.

“In SpaceX, I think that has a chance to be just as large as Tesla. We’ll see,” he added.

Nobody, not even Elon Musk, knows when or if SpaceX will become a publicly-traded company. Nevertheless, on September 28th, Musk stated that the company would likely “IPO Starlink, but only several years in the future when revenue growth is smooth and predictable.”

We will probably IPO Starlink, but only several years in the future when revenue growth is smooth & predictable. Public market does *not* like erratic cash flow haha. I’m a huge fan of small retail investors. Will make sure they get top priority. You can hold me to it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2020

Starlink’s public beta is set to begin when the most recent batch of satellites reach their target position, Musk also said in a tweet in early October. Once the internet service has a few years of consistent and reliable operation, it will likely become another publicly-traded company that Musk fans will throw their money toward in hopes of expanding their portfolio.

Disclaimer: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.