SpaceX maintains bold advertising push for Starlink, contrasting Tesla’s minimalistic approach

SpaceX and Tesla, the two flagship companies under Elon Musk’s leadership, share a commitment to groundbreaking technology yet pursue dramatically different paths in how they connect with customers.

Tesla has built its brand through a philosophy of minimal traditional advertising, trusting that exceptional products will generate their own momentum.

SpaceX, by contrast, has embraced high-visibility paid advertising for its Starlink satellite internet service, placing prominent spots during major live sporting events such as the Super Bowl and the recent UFC Freedom 250. This divergence highlights how each company tailors its marketing to the unique demands of its products and target markets.

Tesla’s approach stems directly from Musk’s long-held conviction that superior engineering sells itself. Musk has repeatedly explained that the company redirects resources into research and development rather than endorsements or television commercials.

Advertisement

Tesla’s growth has relied instead on organic channels: enthusiastic owner referrals, viral product reveals like the Cybertruck, extensive media coverage of launches and achievements, and the sheer visibility of its vehicles on roads everywhere.

Even as the company has tested more social media promotions in response to fluctuating demand, its overall strategy remains restrained and digital-focused compared to legacy automakers that pour hundreds of millions into marketing annually.

SpaceX has taken a more assertive route with Starlink to drive widespread consumer awareness. In February of this year, SpaceX aired its first-ever Super Bowl advertisement, marking the initial time any Musk-led enterprise invested in the massive event.

The thirty-second spot emphasized fast and affordable internet available nearly anywhere on the planet, blending inspiring footage of Falcon 9 and Starship landings with narration drawn from science fiction visionary Arthur C. Clarke. United Airlines complemented this with its own Super Bowl commercial showcasing Starlink-enabled high-speed Wi-Fi on flights.

Advertisement

But that is not all SpaceX has done to get word out about its internet service.

Just last night, Starlink branding appeared prominently on the octagon and during the broadcast of UFC Freedom 250, the high-profile event staged on the White House South Lawn. These placements represent a strategic investment in reaching massive, engaged audiences.

Advertisement

🚨 Starlink ads have appeared on the UFC Freedom 250 broadcast on Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/VPAAhDR6LI — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) June 15, 2026

The rationale behind SpaceX’s advertising push lies in Starlink’s distinct position as a consumer broadband service. Unlike Tesla’s visually striking cars that act as mobile billboards for early-adopter enthusiasts, Starlink must overcome awareness gaps in rural, remote, and mobile markets where traditional internet infrastructure falls short.

Starlink now serves as SpaceX’s leading revenue generator, with ambitions tied to future growth and potential public offerings. Targeted advertising during sports broadcasts efficiently demonstrates real-world reliability for applications ranging from home connectivity to aviation and live event broadcasting.

Advertisement

Partnerships with airlines and mobile providers further extend its reach, while high-profile placements help convert curiosity into subscriptions amid competition and regulatory considerations.

Ultimately, these contrasting strategies reflect the different maturity levels and competitive landscapes each business navigates. Tesla benefits from built-in visibility and a passionate community that amplifies its message at little cost.

Starlink, operating in the more fragmented broadband sector, requires deliberate efforts to educate and attract mainstream users. By leveraging the spectacle of major sporting events where Tesla once declined to participate, SpaceX is accelerating Starlink toward global ubiquity.

This flexibility underscores a key lesson: even the most innovative companies must adapt their tactics to the practical realities of their markets and customer acquisition challenges.