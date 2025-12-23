Tesla FSD (Supervised) v14.2.2 starts rolling out

Tesla has started rolling out Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v14.2.2, bringing further refinements to its most advanced driver-assist system. The new FSD update focuses on smoother real-world performance, better obstacle awareness, and precise end-of-trip routing, among other improvements.

Key FSD v14.2.2 improvements

As noted by Not a Tesla App, FSD v14.2.2 upgrades the vision encoder neural network with higher resolution features, enhancing detection of emergency vehicles, road obstacles, and human gestures. New Arrival Options let users select preferred drop-off styles, such as Parking Lot, Street, Driveway, Parking Garage, or Curbside, with the navigation pin automatically adjusting to the user’s ideal spot for precision.

Other additions include pulling over for emergency vehicles, real-time vision-based detours for blocked roads, improved gate and debris handling, and extreme Speed Profiles for customized driving styles. Reliability gains cover fault recovery, residue alerts on the windshield, and automatic narrow-field camera washing for new 2026 Model Y units.

FSD v14.2.2 also boosts unprotected turns, lane changes, cut-ins, and school bus scenarios, among other things. Tesla also noted that users’ FSD statistics will be saved under Controls > Autopilot, which should help drivers easily view how much they are using FSD in their daily drives. Tesla Full Self-Driving v 14.2.2 is downloading to the Model Y!



Thankful I won’t have to say an additional dot for the foreseeable future. v14.2.1.25 was a mouthful 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RwJnrvtY2O— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) December 23, 2025 Release note change with FSD v14.2.2.



“Navigation pin will be updated based on the selected selected arrival option"



Here's a comparison with the previous FSD v14.2.1.25, will be taking this to the mall and chargers this evening to test. pic.twitter.com/e8mHfYEdo2— Zack (@BLKMDL3) December 22, 2025

Key FSD v14.2.2 release notes

Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v14.2.2 includes:

Upgraded the neural network vision encoder, leveraging higher resolution features to further improve scenarios like handling emergency vehicles, obstacles on the road, and human gestures.

Added Arrival Options for you to select where FSD should park: in a Parking Lot, on the Street, in a Driveway, in a Parking Garage, or at the Curbside.

Added handling to pull over or yield for emergency vehicles (e.g. police cars, fire trucks, ambulances).

Added navigation and routing into the vision-based neural network for real-time handling of blocked roads and detours.

Added additional Speed Profile to further customize driving style preference.

Improved handling for static and dynamic gates.

Improved offsetting for road debris (e.g. tires, tree branches, boxes).

Improve handling of several scenarios, including unprotected turns, lane changes, vehicle cut-ins, and school bu ses.

Improved FSD’s ability to manage system faults and recover smoothly from degraded operation for enhanced reliability.

Added alerting for residue build-up on interior windshield that may impact front camera visibility. If affected, visit Service for cleaning!

Added automatic narrow field washing to provide rapid and efficient front camera self-cleaning, and optimize aerodynamics wash at higher vehicle speed.

Camera visibility can lead to increased attention monitoring sensitivity.

Upcoming Improvements: