Tesla FSD V14 set for early wide release next week: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently noted that Full Self-Driving (FSD) Version 14 will begin its early wide release next week.

Musk shared the update in a post on social media platform X.

FSD V14 rollout strategy

Musk’s comments about FSD V14’s release schedule came as a response to angel investor Jason Calacanis, who noted that his past few rides with a Hardware 4 Tesla running FSD V13.x were “absolutely perfect.” In his post, the Silicon Valley veteran indicated that there’s no shame in Tesla being extra careful with its rollout strategy for FSD.

Musk responded by stating that FSD V14.0 should go into early wide release next week. He also shared some information on the tentative rollout dates for the next FSD V14 updates. By V14.2, Musk stated that Tesla’s vehicles that are running FSD should feel “sentient.”

“Version 14.0 goes into early wide release next week, then 14.1 about 2 weeks later and finally 14.2. The car will feel almost like it is sentient being by 14.2,” Musk wrote in his post.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2025

A “sentient” FSD

Musk’s recent announcement builds on weeks of teasers about the capabilities of FSD V14. He has described the system as the second most important AI/Autopilot update since FSD V12, which first reached Tesla employees in November 2023. Version 14 is expected to feature a tenfold increase in parameter count, a critical upgrade in the neural networks that are utilized by Tesla’s autonomous driving system.

One key improvement for FSD V14 will be fewer “nags,” or steering wheel prompts, which drivers have often criticized as annoying. While Musk has highlighted that FSD V14 is not the same as Tesla’s Unsupervised FSD that is being used in Austin’s Robotaxi fleet today, the update is still expected to be a transformative leap in capability nonetheless. “It feels alive,” Musk wrote in a post on X.