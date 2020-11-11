Tesla loves Veterans: Here’s how the company has honored military heroes

On this Veteran’s Day 2020, Teslarati thanks all of the heroes who have sacrificed their freedoms to protect ours. In the theme of the day, we decided to take a look back at how Tesla has honored the heroes who have served in the military over the years. From camo-inspired EVs to Veteran’s hiring programs, the electric automaker has portrayed an appreciation for those who fought to keep us free.

2014: The Camo Model S and a heartfelt “Thank You”

In 2014, Tesla tweeted several photographs of a military-inspired Model S, dawning images of American flags and spelling the words “U.S.A. Veteran,” “Made in the USA,” and “#TeslaVets.” The camo Model S hasn’t made an appearance since then. However, the message is still present on Tesla’s official Twitter page, reminding everyone that the company is overwhelmingly supportive of our Veterans.

A heartfelt Veterans Day thank you to all who have served. #TeslaVets #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/Eynq2wzXr7 — Tesla (@Tesla) November 11, 2014

2017: A collaboration with SS Customs, Unplugged Performance, and EVannex

Like its 2014 shoutout to veterans, Tesla designed a new Model S with a digital camo-themed wrap thanks to SS Customs and special aftermarket parts from Unplugged Performance and EVannex. The vehicle arrived at San Francisco National Cemetery on Memorial Day in 2017, honoring the fallen heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.