Tesla Cybertruck owners get amazing year-long freebie

A number of Cybertruck owners on social media recently shared screenshots of a new promotion that Tesla seems to be offering to customers of its all-electric pickup truck. Based on images shared online, it appears that Tesla is giving free FSD Supervised access to non Foundation Series Cybertruck owners—for a whole year.

That’s worth roughly $1,200, considering FSD’s $99 per month subscription price.

Free FSD Supervised for a Year

As shared by Tesla owner Marc Benton on X, as well as members of the Cybertruck Owners Club, the 1-year free FSD Supervised access seems designed for owners of non-Foundation Series Cybertrucks. Cybertruck Foundation Series units, after all, have FSD bundled in with their price. This is true even for Cybertruck Foundation Series units currently listed on Tesla’s inventory website today.

Interestingly enough, Tesla’s message also indicated that the company will be disabling Autosteer for the Cybertruck, at least outside of FSD. Thus, if drivers wish to use their Cybertruck’s Autosteer capabilities, they have to use FSD. 🚨 Tesla is giving select Cybertruck owners a one-year trial of Full Self-Driving



This is a $1,200 gift from Tesla based on the $99/mo subscription.



Long-term, this could be a big moneymaker. Once you try FSD, there’s no going back. https://t.co/yZ9zN2yVh4 pic.twitter.com/wzY4YFKtz4— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 7, 2025

Tesla’s Message

Following is Tesla’s message to non-Foundation Series Cybertruck owners.

Your 1-Year Free FSD Trial is Here

Your Cybertruck, VIN XXX, is eligible for a free, 1-year Full Self-Driving (Supervised) trial.

As we improve our Autopilot technology, our feature sets will change. Accordingly, Autosteer will not be available for Cybertruck outside of Full Self-Driving (Supervised). We encourage you to experience our latest version of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) to immerse yourself in the power of its innovation.

As a thank you for being an early Cybertruck adopter, we are offering you a free, 1-year trial of Full Self-Driving (Supervised).

In order to qualify for the 1-year trial, you will need to subscribe to Full Self-Driving (Supervised) by June 6, 2025, using the link below. You can cancel your subscription at any time, and you will still receive the 1-year trial.

Possible Rationale

While the 1-year gift seems quite generous, Tesla will benefit from the data that Cybertruck owners will provide. Tesla’s Cybertruck fleet is still relatively small, after all, and the company likely still needs millions upon millions more of real-world miles to refine the vehicle’s FSD system. Hopefully, the 1-year promotion results in more Cybertruck owners using FSD, ultimately allowing the company to roll out more improvements to its self-driving system in the year to come.