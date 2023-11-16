Tesla IR Head sets record straight on Cybertruck event’s random drawings

By

Tesla’s Head of Investor Relations, Martin Viecha, recently provided some context about the random drawings that were held for the upcoming Cybertruck delivery event. The executive also explained why popular Tesla community members and influencers tend to be constantly present at the company’s high-profile events.

Tesla adopted a random drawing system for the Cybertruck’s first deliveries, which is scheduled for November 30, 2023. When the company announced that it had completed its drawing for the event’s attendees, some EV followers joked that the occasion would simply be filled with influencers like before. Others joked that the “random” part of Tesla’s drawing seems suspect.

In a post on X, Viecha noted that the company’s random drawings are done to give everyone a fair chance. This time around, for example, a shareholder with 36 Tesla shares reportedly received an invite while TSLA holders with 100,000 shares did not. Viecha also explained that the presence of influencers in Tesla events is usually due to them using referral credits or attending the event as somebody else’s +1.

I've been getting a lot of messages and read a lot of posts so wanted to set the record straight on random drawings to our events.



As much as we'd love to bring more people, we have capacity restrictions at Giga Texas. As for our Cybertruck event, we can't really do it anywhere… — Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) November 15, 2023

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages and read a lot of posts so wanted to set the record straight on random drawings to our events. As much as we’d love to bring more people, we have capacity restrictions at Giga Texas. As for our Cybertruck event, we can’t really do it anywhere else.

“We have millions of retail holders and a LOT of interest every time. The whole reason for random drawing is that everyone gets a chance. We had someone with 36 shares getting an invite and people with 100k shares not getting one, although each share equals one entry. If you see the usual suspects get invited, in nearly all cases, they didn’t win the random drawing, but many get in through referral program and others get in as someone’s +1. This time was no different,” the Tesla executive wrote.

The anticipation for the Cybertruck’s first deliveries is notable, especially since it’s been four years since the vehicle was unveiled. Since then, Tesla has progressed as a company, and the Cybertruck has changed. It would then be interesting to see just how close the production Cybertruck is to its original prototype, which all but broke the internet during its unveiling.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla IR Head sets record straight on Cybertruck event’s random drawings