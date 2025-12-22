Tesla is not sparing any expense in ensuring the Cybercab is safe

The Tesla Cybercab could very well be the safest taxi on the road when it is released and deployed for public use. This was, at least, hinted at by the intensive safety tests that Tesla seems to be putting the autonomous two-seater through at its Giga Texas crash test facility.

Intensive crash tests

As per recent images from longtime Giga Texas watcher and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer, Tesla seems to be very busy crash testing Cybercab units. Images shared by the longtime watcher showed 16 Cybercab prototypes parked near Giga Texas’ dedicated crash test facility just before the holidays.

Tegtmeyer’s aerial photos showed the prototypes clustered outside the factory’s testing building. Some uncovered Cybercabs showed notable damage and one even had its airbags engaged. With Cybercab production expected to start in about 130 days, it appears that Tesla is very busy ensuring that its autonomous two-seater ends up becoming the safest taxi on public roads. Cybercab Castings around the Giga Texas casting section, some on the ground & others in racks. In addition, more Cybercabs next to the crash testing facility today with some great views of a few without covers.



Merry Christmas … the new year is going to be truly historic for… pic.twitter.com/2dIKq9yiHb— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) December 22, 2025 16 Cybercabs spotted at Tesla’s Giga Texas crash test facility.



Cybercab production starts in less than 130 days 🤖😎 https://t.co/uZDmUcPSaw pic.twitter.com/FdqtMfXFJ6— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 22, 2025

Prioritizing safety

With no human driver controls, the Cybercab demands exceptional active and passive safety systems to protect occupants in any scenario. Considering Tesla’s reputation, it is then understandable that the company seems to be sparing no expense in ensuring that the Cybercab is as safe as possible.

Tesla’s focus on safety was recently highlighted when the Cybertruck achieved a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). This was a notable victory for the Cybertruck as critics have long claimed that the vehicle will be one of, if not the, most unsafe truck on the road due to its appearance. The vehicle’s Top Safety Pick+ rating, if any, simply proved that Tesla never neglects to make its cars as safe as possible, and that definitely includes the Cybercab.