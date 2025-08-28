Tesla launches Full Self-Driving in a new region

Tesla has launched its Full Self-Driving suite in a new region, marking a significant step in the company’s progress to expand its driver assistance suite on a global scale.

It is also the first time Tesla has launched FSD in a right-hand-drive market.

Today, Tesla launched Full Self-Driving in Australia for purchase by car buyers for $10,100, according to Aussie automotive blog Man of Many, which tried out the suite earlier this week.

Previously, Basic and Enhanced Autopilot suites were available, but the FSD capability now adds Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control, along with all the features of the previous two Autopilot suites.

🚨 Tesla has officially launched Full Self-Driving in Australia for the price of $10,100 outright. The move marks a significant step in Tesla's progress to expand the suite on a global scale pic.twitter.com/zzHa8Ngqls — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) August 28, 2025

It is the first time Tesla has launched the suite by name in a region outside of North America. In China, Tesla has “City Autopilot,” as it was not permitted to use the Full Self-Driving label for regulatory reasons.

However, Tesla still lists Full Self-Driving (Supervised) as available in the U.S., Canada, China, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

The company teased the launch of the suite in Australia earlier this week, and it appeared to have been released to select media members in the region earlier this week:

The rollout of Full Self-Driving in the Australian market will occur in stages, as Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with Hardware 4 will receive the first batch of FSD rollouts in the region.

TechAU also reported that “the initial deployment of FSDs in Australia will roll out to a select number of people outside the company, these people are being invited into Tesla’s Early Access Program.”

Additionally, the company reportedly said it is “very close” to unlocking FSD in customer cars:

BREAKING: Tesla has officially announced that FSD (Supervised) is launching in Australia, marking a huge milestone for the company. The rollout will happen in stages. HW4 Model 3s and Model Ys will get it first. Tesla says it is "very close" to being unlocked in customer cars.… pic.twitter.com/r1dYnFRa6o — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 28, 2025

Each new Tesla sold will also come with a 30-day free trial of the suite.

Australia is the sixth country to officially have Full Self-Driving available to them, following the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Here’s the first look at the suite operating in Australia: