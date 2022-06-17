By

Tesla is offering Enhanced Autopilot in New Zealand and Australia, after announcing that it will start shipping Model Y and Model 3 vehicles with Tesla Vision to both countries.

According to Tesla’s website in New Zealand, Enhanced Autopilot will cost NZD$5,700 ($3,615). It will include Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Auto Park, Summon, and Smart Summon. In Australia, Enhanced Autopilot costs AUD$5,100 ($3,579) and offers the same features listed in New Zealand.

Last week, Tesla announced that Australia and New Zealand-bound Model 3 and Model Y vehicles would be equipped with Tesla Vision.

“We are continuing the transition to Tesla Vision, our camera-based Autopilot system. Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built from June 2022 for the Australian market now utilize our camera-based Tesla vision, which relies on Tesla’s advanced suite of cameras and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot and related features,” said Tesla.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk estimated that Tesla might release FSD Beta to Right Hand Drive countries later this year, including New Zealand and Australia. Offering Enhanced Autopilot may be a step towards that goal.

As of this writing, Tesla FSD costs AU$10,100 ($7,091) in Australia and NZD$11,400 ($7,231) in New Zealand. Tesla’s FSD in Australia and New Zealand offers all the functionality of Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot. It also includes the Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature. Tesla states that Autosteer on city streets will be the next feature added to its FSD suite.

Elon Musk predicted that Full Self-Driving Beta V. 11 would be ready for wide release by the summer of 2022. Currently, Beta testers are waiting for the release of version 10.13.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla offering Enhanced Autopilot in New Zealand and Australia