Tesla launches improved Model 3 in China with V2L, new interior option

Tesla has launched its newest iteration of the Model 3 in China with a slew of new features, including the highly requested V2L (vehicle-to-load) feature and a new interior option.

The Model 3 now has a 16″ front touchscreen with improved resolution, a black headliner, V2L capabilities, Zen Grey interior in the Premium and Performance trims, as the White option has officially been discontinued, and 19″ Dark Nova Wheels, which are standard on the Model 3 Premium only.

🚨 Tesla has launched the Model 3 in China with a variety of new features and specs: ✅ 16” front touchscreen

✅ Black Headliner

✅ V2L Capability

✅ Zen Grey interior (Premium & Performance only)

✅ 19” Dark Nova wheels (Model 3 Premium only)

✅ Zen Grey Interior option… pic.twitter.com/ltTAEIYi2Z — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 1, 2026

The touchscreen in the U.S. version of the Model 3 is just 15.4″, so the newly upgraded screen is .6″ larger. Additionally, the Black Headliner, now standard on Model Y vehicles in the U.S., is coming to China.

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Additionally, Tesla’s decision to end the white interior option has also made its way to the Asian market, as Zen Grey is the lighter color consumers can now go with. It is slightly different from the previously offered White option:

These options are available in China, Australia, and New Zealand as well, as Giga Shanghai serves those markets, bringing its mass-market vehicles to those countries in the South Pacific.

The Model 3 trims are now priced at:

Rear-Wheel-Drive – 235,500 yuan (~$35,000)

Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive – 259,500 yuan ($38,700)

Long Range All-Wheel-Drive – 285,500 yuan (~$42,600)

Performance – 339,500 yuan (~$50,600)

These features have yet to make their way to the U.S., which might upset some buyers, but it is probably a good sign that Tesla will bring these changes to U.S. trims sometime next year. Potentially, these could come even sooner, as they could be used to stimulate demand for the year-end sales push.

Nevertheless, when things start at Giga Shanghai, they usually end up in the U.S. market. Tesla has also already started to install things like the Black Headliner and larger touchscreen in certain U.S.-built vehicles, so these things will be easy to implement across other vehicles in the lineup.